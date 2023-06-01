“Crime in Illinois”: Illinois’ Most Prevalent Crime

The State of Crime in Illinois: An Overview

Crime is nothing new in Illinois, with the state seeing a significant number of violent and property crimes every year. In 2021, there were 50,103 violent crimes and 188,005 property crimes, totaling 238,108 crimes in the state, according to Neighborhood Scout. With so many different types of crimes, Illinois residents may wonder what type occurs most frequently in the state.

The Most Common Crimes in Illinois

According to data from Neighborhood Scout, theft is the most common property crime in Illinois, while assault is the most common violent crime. 24/7 Wall Street reports that Illinois’ aggravated assault rate of 254 per 100,000 is about the same as the national rate, which is higher than the national rate of 250 per 100,000.

Violent Crime Rates in Illinois

Illinois had a higher violent crime rate in 2022 compared to the national average. While the nationwide rate was 4.0 incidents per 1,000 people, Illinois had 4.3 incidents per 1,000 people, according to SafeWise. Last year was the second consecutive year that violent crime rates rose in the state. It was also the third year that the state reported higher rates than the U.S. overall.

Property Crime Rates in Illinois

While rising violent crime rates may be a concern, Illinois’ property crime rate was lower than the rest of the country. Illinois had 15.6 incidents per 1,000 people, while the rest of the nation had 19.6 incidents per 1,000 people.

Nationwide Trends in Crime

The trend of increasing violent crime and decreasing property crime in Illinois is not unique to the state. According to data, this trend has been seen nationwide.

Fear of Crime in Illinois

A SafeWise study found that Illinois was the second most worried state in the country when it comes to residents fearing for their safety on a daily basis, with 64% of respondents saying they were. The state ranked behind only New York, where 70% of respondents reported feeling unsafe.

Conclusion

While crime rates in Illinois may be a concern for some residents, it’s important to note that property crime rates in the state are lower than the national average. However, the trend of increasing violent crime rates is a cause for concern. As long as trends continue, residents will need to take steps to protect themselves and their property.

News Source : Jack Baudoin

Source Link :What is the most common crime in Illinois?/