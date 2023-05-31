“crime in Illinois”: Illinois’ Most Prevalent Criminal Offense

Crime in Illinois: A Look at the Numbers

Crime is nothing new in Illinois. The state has seen a significant number of violent and property crimes over the years. In 2021 alone, there were 50,103 violent crimes and 188,005 property crimes, totaling 238,108 crimes, according to Neighborhood Scout. With such high numbers, it’s worth taking a closer look at what types of crimes are the most common in the state.

Types of Crimes in Illinois

Neighborhood Scout data shows that theft is the most common property crime in Illinois. On the other hand, assault is the most common violent crime. It’s interesting to note that Illinois’ aggravated assault rate of 254 per 100,000 is about the same as the national rate. However, the state’s violent crime rate of 4.3 incidents per 1,000 people is higher than the national rate of 4.0 incidents per 1,000 people, according to SafeWise.

Trends in Crime Rates

Illinois has seen an increase in violent crime rates for two consecutive years. In fact, the state’s violent crime rate has been higher than the U.S. overall for the past three years. However, it’s worth noting that Illinois’ property crime rate is several points below the rest of the country. In 2021, Illinois had 15.6 property crime incidents per 1,000 people compared to the national rate of 19.6 incidents per 1,000 people.

Interestingly, this trend of increasing violent crime rates and decreasing property crime rates has been observed nationwide, according to data. This could be due to a variety of factors, including changes in law enforcement policies, economic conditions, and societal factors.

Fear of Crime in Illinois

A SafeWise study found that Illinois is the second-most worried state in the country when it comes to residents fearing for their safety on a daily basis. About 64% of respondents in Illinois reported feeling this way, ranking just behind New York, where 70% of respondents said they fear for their safety. This is a concerning trend, as fear of crime can have a negative impact on people’s mental health and overall quality of life.

Conclusion

While crime rates in Illinois are concerning, it’s important to remember that the state’s property crime rate is lower than the national rate. Additionally, understanding the types of crimes that are the most common in the state can help residents take steps to protect themselves. By staying aware of their surroundings and taking necessary precautions, Illinois residents can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Crime statistics in Illinois Violent crime in Illinois Property crime in Illinois Theft and burglary in Illinois Criminal justice system in Illinois

News Source : Jack Baudoin

Source Link :What is the most common crime in Illinois?/