Criminal from Haryana booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim named Satimdar Singh

Posted on June 1, 2023

“Raja Hayder” : Criminal Raja Hayder booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim Satimdar Singh complains

hat Raja Hayder, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, has been booked by the Nakodar Sadar police on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. According to SHO Inspector GS Nagra, the complainant, Satimdar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, filed the complaint against the accused.

News Source : The Tribune India

