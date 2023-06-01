Criminal from Haryana booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim named Satimdar Singh

“Raja Hayder” : Criminal Raja Hayder booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim Satimdar Singh complains

hat Raja Hayder, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, has been booked by the Nakodar Sadar police on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. According to SHO Inspector GS Nagra, the complainant, Satimdar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, filed the complaint against the accused.

News Source : The Tribune India

