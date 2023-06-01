Criminal from Haryana booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim named Satimdar Singh

“Raja Hayder” : Criminal Raja Hayder booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, victim Satimdar Singh complains
hat Raja Hayder, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, has been booked by the Nakodar Sadar police on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. According to SHO Inspector GS Nagra, the complainant, Satimdar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, filed the complaint against the accused.
Read Full story :Haryana criminal booked for fraud/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Haryana fraud case
- Criminal activities in Haryana
- Legal proceedings against Haryana fraudsters
- Fraudulent practices in Haryana
- Investigation of Haryana fraud cases