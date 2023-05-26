Criminal gang busted in Punjab; one member arrested

Posted on May 26, 2023

“SSOC arrests member of criminal gang in Punjab Police operation” : Criminal gang busted by Punjab Police; one member arrested

One member of a criminal gang was arrested by Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, on Friday, as they successfully dismantled the group. A photograph of the arrest was included, showing the suspect being detained.

News Source : The Tribune India

