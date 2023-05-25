Crispy Chicken Lollipop Stick Recipe: Recipe for Crispy Fried Chicken Lollipop Sticks

Introduction:
When it comes to quick and easy snacks, chicken lollipops are one of the most popular options. With their crispy exterior and tender meat inside, they make a delicious treat for any occasion. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for crispy fry chicken lollipop stick, which is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Ingredients:
To make crispy fry chicken lollipop stick, you will need the following ingredients:
- Chicken wings: 12 pieces
- Cornflour: 2 tablespoons
- All-purpose flour: 2 tablespoons
- Bread crumbs: 2 tablespoons
- Salt: 1 teaspoon
- Black pepper powder: 1 teaspoon
- Garlic powder: 1 teaspoon
- Paprika powder: 1 teaspoon
- Egg: 1
- Oil: for frying
Instructions:
Now that you have gathered all the ingredients, let’s move on to the step-by-step instructions for making crispy fry chicken lollipop stick.
Step 1: Prepare the chicken wings
To begin, take 12 chicken wings and remove the skin from them. Then, using a sharp knife, cut off the meat from the bone, leaving a small amount of meat at the top of the bone. This will give the chicken wings the appearance of lollipops.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
In a mixing bowl, add 2 tablespoons of cornflour, 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of black pepper powder, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon of paprika powder. Mix all the ingredients well.
In a separate bowl, whisk 1 egg. Dip each chicken lollipop in the egg mixture and then coat it in the dry ingredients mix. Ensure that the chicken is coated evenly.
Step 3: Fry the chicken
In a deep frying pan, heat oil on medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken lollipops one by one and fry until they turn golden brown. This should take about 5-6 minutes. Once done, remove the chicken lollipop sticks from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain the excess oil.
Step 4: Serve and enjoy!
Your crispy fry chicken lollipop sticks are now ready to serve. You can serve them with your favorite dipping sauce, such as ketchup or mayonnaise. These make a great snack for parties or movie nights.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, crispy fry chicken lollipop sticks are an easy and delicious snack that can be made in just a few minutes. With their crispy exterior and juicy meat inside, they are sure to be a hit with everyone. So, the next time you are in the mood for a quick and tasty snack, try making these chicken lollipop sticks and enjoy their delicious taste.
News Source : Anjum’s Bites – Delicious Indian Recipes
Source Link :Crispy Fry Chicken Lollipop stick Recipe| क्रिस्पी फ्राई चिकन लोलीपॉप स्टिक रेसिपी/