“Crispy Chicken Pakora recipe”: Secret Recipe 2023: How to Make Crispy Chicken Pakora – چکن پکوڑا – a Delicious Fried Chicken Snack

Chicken Pakora is a popular snack that is loved by people all over the world. It’s crispy, delicious, and can be made easily at home. In this article, we are going to share with you a secret recipe for making crispy chicken pakoras that will leave your taste buds wanting more.

Ingredients

500g boneless chicken, cut into small cubes

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/2 cup rice flour

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup water

Oil for frying

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add water gradually and mix well to form a smooth batter. The batter should be thick enough to coat the chicken pieces. Add the chicken pieces to the batter and mix well to coat them evenly. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, drop the chicken pieces one by one into the oil and fry until golden brown and crispy. Fry in batches if needed. Remove the chicken pakoras from the oil using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips

To make the chicken pakoras extra crispy, you can add a tablespoon of cornstarch to the batter.

You can also add chopped onions, green chilies, or mint leaves to the batter for added flavor.

If you don’t have rice flour, you can substitute it with corn flour or all-purpose flour.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the chicken pieces. If the oil is not hot enough, the chicken pakoras will absorb too much oil and become soggy.

Don’t overcrowd the frying pan. Fry the chicken pakoras in batches to ensure they cook evenly and become crispy.

With this secret recipe, you can make crispy and delicious chicken pakoras at home. Serve them as a snack or appetizer at your next gathering and watch your guests devour them. Happy cooking!

