Make the Most of Fond: Economize Ingredients, Time, and Washing Up with These Cooking Techniques

If you are a home cook who likes to economize ingredients, time, and washing up, then you need to start making the most of fond. Fond, also known as fonds de cuisine, refers to the crispy brown bits that are left at the bottom of the pan after frying. Too often, these delicious bits end up down the sink. However, you can turn fond into an intentional part of your cooking through the simple art of searing, sweating, and deglazing.

Maximize the Maillard Reaction with Flattening

To dial up the fond, flavor, and cooking efficiency, apply heat to the largest possible surface area of your ingredients. Additionally, a little added pressure from above will maximize the Maillard reaction. One method of achieving this is by flattening your chicken with a heavy object such as a fish weight or a clean brick wrapped in foil. This method is used in Georgian kitchens for whole spatchcocked birds in a dish called chicken tabaka.

Chicken thighs are a good choice for quick midweek dinners. For best results, buy the best quality chicken you can afford. Free-range is a given, and organic is even better. Additionally, if buying from the supermarket, make sure to dry the chicken as well as possible before cooking, ideally on a rack, uncovered, in the fridge overnight, or at the very least, patted dry with paper towel before frying.

Recipe: Flat-Chat Chicken, Feta, and Silverbeet

For a delicious and quick midweek dinner, try this recipe for flat-chat chicken, feta, and silverbeet:

Ingredients

100g marinated feta in oil

1 lemon, zested and juiced

500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 large bunch silverbeet (approximately 700g), rinsed well

1 small brown onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

Olive oil, extra lemon wedges and crusty bread, to serve

Instructions

To make the chicken marinade, pour one-quarter cup of oil from the marinated feta into a shallow dish. Add the lemon zest and juice, and season with salt and pepper. Swish the chicken through the marinade, then cover and set aside. (The marinated chicken can be prepared a day ahead and refrigerated. Remove the chicken from the fridge 20 minutes before cooking to take off the chill.) Strip the leaves from the silverbeet stalks, then roughly chop the leaves and set aside. Finely slice the stalks, place in a separate bowl of cold water, and set aside. Heat a large heavy-bottomed frying pan over medium heat for two to three minutes, or until you can hover your hand above and feel the heat radiating. Add the chicken thighs (reserve the marinade) and then flatten them by placing a smaller frying pan or pizza tray over the top, and weighing it down with a heavy object such as a fish weight or a stone mortar. Fry the chicken for four to five minutes each side, until it is golden brown and the juices run clear. Transfer to a plate, cover with a foil “hat” (rather than covering tightly, loosely rest the foil on top) and set aside to rest. Remove any lemon pips from the marinade, and loosen with a quarter-cup of water. Return the frying pan to medium heat, then add the marinade mixture to deglaze the chicken-y pan juices (AKA fond!), while scraping the bottom with a firm spatula. Increase the heat to high, add the silverbeet stalks and onion and sauté for four minutes in the shmaltzy juices. Cover with a lid, lower heat to medium and sweat for five minutes until the stems and are soft, the onions are translucent and the liquid has evaporated. Add the garlic and a half-cup of water. Increase the heat to high, scatter the chopped silverbeet leaves into the pan and add another quarter-cup of water. Cover and sweat for five minutes. Using tongs, turn over the leaves and sauté, uncovered, for another five minutes or so until the leaves are cooked to your liking. (I prefer to take mine off the heat while the leaves are still quite bright green and toothsome, and let the residual heat soften them.) Taste and season if necessary. Place the chicken on a clean cutting board (reserve the juices) and slice into pieces against the grain. Combine with the rested juices so the chicken takes on a lovely glossy sheen. To serve, place silverbeet stalks and leaves on a platter (or individual plates if you’re that way inclined) and scatter over the chicken pieces. Finish with a crumble of feta, a drizzle of olive oil and an extra flourish of salt flakes and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing at the table, and crusty bread if you crave carbs.

Variation: Haloumi Substitute

If you are looking for a vegetarian option, you can substitute chicken and feta for a block of haloumi. Simply pat dry, oil, and flatten it against the pan (as described above) to sear, then slice and scatter over the silverbeet to serve.

As you can see, making the most of fond is an excellent way to economize ingredients, time, and washing up. So, next time you are cooking, don’t throw out those delicious brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Instead, turn them into a tasty part of your meal!

