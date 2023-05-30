Crispy Chicken Tenders Recipe – Crispy Chow Mein Noodles : How to Make the Perfect Crispy Chicken Tenders with Chow Mein Noodles

Creating Crunchy Chicken Tenders with Chow Mein Noodles: A Guide

Introduction

When it comes to a quick and easy meal, crispy chicken tenders are always a crowd pleaser. But why not take them to the next level by adding some crispy chow mein noodles for an extra crunch? This recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. Here’s how to make crispy chicken tenders with crispy chow mein noodles.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken tenders

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

2 cups chow mein noodles

1 cup vegetable oil

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2: Prepare the chicken tenders

In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. In another shallow bowl, beat together the eggs and milk. Dip each chicken tender into the flour mixture, then into the egg mixture, and then back into the flour mixture, making sure to coat each tender well.

Step 3: Add the chow mein noodles

Crush the chow mein noodles into small pieces and place them on a plate. Roll the chicken tenders in the chow mein noodles, pressing the noodles into the chicken to make sure they stick.

Step 4: Fry the chicken tenders

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken tenders and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Use tongs to remove the chicken tenders from the skillet and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 5: Bake the chicken tenders

Once all the chicken tenders are fried, place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the chow mein noodles are crispy.

Step 6: Serve and enjoy

Serve the chicken tenders hot with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!

Conclusion

This crispy chicken tenders recipe with crispy chow mein noodles is a fun and tasty twist on a classic dish. The chow mein noodles add an extra crunch that will have your taste buds dancing. Plus, this recipe is easy to make and perfect for a quick weekday dinner or a fun weekend meal. Try it out and let us know what you think!

1. What ingredients do I need for the Crispy Chicken Tenders Recipe?

– You will need chicken tenders, flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, eggs, milk, and crispy chow mein noodles.

How do I make the Crispy Chow Mein Noodles?

– To make the crispy chow mein noodles, you will need to break them into small pieces and then bake them for 5-7 minutes at 375°F until they are crispy.

Can I use regular breadcrumbs instead of crispy chow mein noodles?

– Yes, you can use regular breadcrumbs instead of crispy chow mein noodles, but it may not give the same crispy texture.

Can I use any type of chicken for this recipe?

– Yes, you can use chicken breasts or chicken thighs instead of chicken tenders, but the cooking time may vary.

How do I store leftover chicken tenders?

– Store leftover chicken tenders in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Can I freeze the chicken tenders?

– Yes, you can freeze the chicken tenders after they are cooked. Let them cool completely, then store them in an airtight container or freezer bag for up to 3 months. Reheat in the oven or microwave before serving.

Can I make this recipe gluten-free?

– Yes, you can make this recipe gluten-free by using gluten-free flour and breadcrumbs or substituting the breadcrumbs with almond flour or crushed gluten-free crackers.

What dipping sauces go well with these chicken tenders?

– Ranch, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or sweet chili sauce are all great dipping sauces for these chicken tenders.