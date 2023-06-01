“Crispy Fried Chicken Balls Recipe”: Fried Chicken Balls Recipe: A Delicious Twist on Classic Chicken Dish #chicken #friedchicken #recipe

Delicious Fried Chicken Balls Recipe

Introduction

Looking for a quick and easy chicken recipe? Look no further than these delicious fried chicken balls! Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, these chicken balls are perfect for a snack or a meal. In this article, we’ll show you how to make this delicious recipe step by step.

Ingredients

To make this fried chicken balls recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 lb ground chicken

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

Here’s how you can make this delicious fried chicken balls recipe:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground chicken, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Add the panko bread crumbs to the bowl and mix well. Use your hands to form the mixture into small balls, about the size of a golf ball. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Dip each chicken ball into the beaten eggs, then roll in the all-purpose flour until fully coated. In a large frying pan, heat about an inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the chicken balls to the pan. Fry for about 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Once the chicken balls are cooked, remove them from the pan and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Serve the fried chicken balls hot, with your favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Tips

Here are a few tips to help you make the best fried chicken balls:

To make sure the chicken balls cook evenly, try to make them all the same size.

Don’t overcrowd the frying pan. Fry the chicken balls in batches if necessary, to make sure they cook evenly.

If you don’t have panko bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs instead.

Feel free to adjust the seasonings to your liking. You can add more or less garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, or black pepper depending on your taste.

Conclusion

This fried chicken balls recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy chicken. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a meal, these chicken balls are sure to satisfy. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make these tasty treats in no time. So why not give this recipe a try today?

