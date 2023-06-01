Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe: Easy Recipe: Crispy and Spicy Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Recipe | Simple Crispy Spicy Fried Chicken Recipe

Fried chicken is a classic favorite for many people around the world. It is a dish that has been enjoyed for generations and is loved for its crispy texture and delicious flavor. This simple crispy spicy fried chicken recipe is easy to make and will have your taste buds begging for more.

Ingredients:

8-10 pieces of chicken (thighs or drumsticks)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups vegetable oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, combine the flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Coat the chicken pieces in the flour mixture, making sure to cover them completely. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Carefully add the chicken pieces to the hot oil and fry for about 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken from the skillet and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until fully cooked and the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips:

For an extra spicy kick, add more cayenne pepper to the flour mixture.

If you prefer a less spicy flavor, reduce the amount of cayenne pepper or omit it altogether.

Make sure to use a large skillet to fry the chicken pieces so that they have enough room to cook evenly.

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken to ensure that it is fully cooked and safe to eat.

For a healthier option, you can bake the chicken instead of frying it. Simply coat the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven at 400°F for about 25-30 minutes, or until fully cooked and crispy.

Conclusion:

This simple crispy spicy fried chicken recipe is a great way to enjoy a classic dish with a little bit of a kick. It is easy to make and can be customized to your liking by adjusting the amount of spice in the flour mixture. Whether you fry or bake the chicken, it will come out crispy and delicious every time. So next time you’re in the mood for some fried chicken, give this recipe a try and enjoy!

