The Quest for Perfect Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is a beloved comfort food that brings people together for any occasion. However, perfecting the art of frying chicken is no easy feat. It requires finesse, patience, and a lot of trial and error. After going through five whole chickens, three gallons of peanut oil, and over 20 iterations of the recipe, I have finally found the winning formula for the perfect fried chicken.

The Recipe

The recipe for the perfect fried chicken is a simple formula: a seasoned buttermilk brine + a dip in batter + a shake in flour + a dunk into a pot of hot oil. This recipe will give you evenly golden brown skin, tender, juicy meat, and a combination of crisp and crunch that will make the Colonel quake in his cowboy boots.

Anytime Food

Fried chicken is an anytime food that can be enjoyed for any occasion. Whether it’s for dinner, a spring picnic, a 4th of July BBQ, or to serve alongside cornbread waffles at brunch, fried chicken is always a crowd-pleaser. And don’t forget to save a leg to eat cold while standing in front of the open refrigerator.

Full Marination

To get the most flavorful, tender chicken possible, let the meat marinate in the buttermilk brine for at least overnight for up to 24 hours. The extra time in the buttermilk brine brings much-needed tenderization and flavor to each bite, especially the breast pieces. Trust me, it’s worth the wait.

Vodka in the Batter

Believe it or not, vodka is the secret ingredient in the batter. Vodka evaporates much faster than water, allowing the crust to crisp quickly rather than getting crunchy. You won’t be able to taste it, and just about all the alcohol cooks off. If you absolutely don’t want to use vodka, you can use water, but shorten your second fry by a minute.

Fry Separately

The dark meat pieces will take a few minutes longer to cook than the white meat pieces. To avoid tracking multiple timers at once, batter, dredge, and fry the dark pieces and white pieces in separate batches.

Double Fry

After the first trip to the fryer in 300° oil, the chicken will come out piping hot and fully cooked, but the water inside the meat will continue to evaporate for a few minutes, causing the once crispy exterior to sweat and get soggy. Soggy crust is heartbreaking, but it’s nothing a double fry can’t fix. Cranking the heat up to 350° will give the crust the deep golden brown color that fried chicken is known for, and it will return the crisp crust to its former glory.

Conclusion

The quest for perfect fried chicken is not for the faint of heart, but with this winning recipe and a little bit of patience, you can impress your friends and family with the best fried chicken they’ve ever had. So, go ahead and fry a batch for any occasion, and enjoy the crispy, juicy, and flavorful goodness of the perfect fried chicken.

