“crispy karela fry sabzi recipe”: Crispy Karela Fry Sabzi Recipe: A Delicious and Easy Bitter Gourd Onion Dish

Karele Ki Sabzi | Crispy Karela Fry Sabzi Recipe | Bittergourd Onion Sabzi | Easy and Tasty Karela

Karela, also known as bitter gourd, is a vegetable that is not loved by everyone due to its bitter taste. However, it is loaded with vitamins and minerals that are essential for our body. Karela is known for its medicinal properties and is used in various Ayurvedic medicines. If you are someone who doesn’t like karela, then this crispy karela fry sabzi recipe is for you. It is easy to make and tastes delicious.

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized karela (bitter gourd)

1 large onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp amchur (dry mango) powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Wash the karela thoroughly and pat them dry with a kitchen towel. Trim the ends and cut them into thin slices. Sprinkle salt over the karela slices and toss them well. Keep them aside for 10-15 minutes. Heat oil in a frying pan and add the karela slices. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Take them out and keep them aside. In the same pan, add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add finely chopped garlic and sauté for a few seconds. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and amchur powder. Mix well. Add the fried karela slices and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Karela has numerous health benefits. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It helps in maintaining blood sugar levels, aids in weight loss, improves digestion, and boosts immunity. Karela is also known to have anti-cancer properties.

This crispy karela fry sabzi recipe is perfect for those who do not like the bitter taste of karela. It is easy to make and tastes delicious. The karela slices are fried until they turn golden brown and crispy. The addition of spices and onions enhances the flavor of the sabzi.

The ingredients for this recipe are easily available in most households. You will need karela, onions, garlic, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, amchur powder, salt, and oil for frying.

The instructions for this recipe are simple and easy to follow. The karela slices are first salted and fried until they turn golden brown and crispy. Onions, garlic, and spices are then added to the same pan, followed by the fried karela slices. The sabzi is cooked for 2-3 minutes and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Karela is a vegetable that is loaded with health benefits. This crispy karela fry sabzi recipe is a great way to incorporate karela into your diet, especially if you do not like its bitter taste. It is easy to make and tastes delicious. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the goodness of karela.

News Source : Rajni ki recipes & vlogs

Source Link :Karele ki sabzi | crispy karela fry sabzi recipe | Bittergourd onion sabzi | easy and tasty karela/