Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce : Deliciously Tangy: Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets with Salmoriglio Sauce

Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets with Salmoriglio Sauce – A Tangy Delight

Are you looking for a tasty and easy-to-make chicken recipe that will leave your taste buds singing? Look no further than crispy lemon chicken cutlets with salmoriglio sauce. This dish is perfect for any occasion, whether you are cooking for a family dinner, entertaining guests or just want to treat yourself to a delicious meal.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create this mouth-watering dish, from preparing the chicken cutlets to making the flavorful salmoriglio sauce. We will also provide you with some tips and tricks to make the recipe even more delicious.

Ingredients

To make crispy lemon chicken cutlets with salmoriglio sauce, you will need the following ingredients:

For the chicken cutlets:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg, beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Oil for frying

For the salmoriglio sauce:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the chicken cutlets

Start by pounding the chicken breasts until they are of even thickness. This will ensure that they cook evenly and become crispy. To do this, place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound them.

Next, prepare the breading station. In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. In another shallow bowl, beat the egg. In a third shallow bowl, mix together the panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

Dredge each chicken breast in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Then dip it into the beaten egg, letting any excess drip off. Finally, coat the chicken breast in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing the mixture firmly onto the chicken to ensure it adheres.

Step 2: Fry the chicken cutlets

In a large skillet, heat about 1/4 inch of oil over medium-high heat until hot. Carefully add the breaded chicken cutlets to the pan and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Be sure to monitor the temperature of the oil to avoid burning the chicken cutlets.

Once the chicken cutlets are cooked, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate to drain any excess oil.

Step 3: Make the salmoriglio sauce

While the chicken cutlets are cooking, prepare the salmoriglio sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Step 4: Serve and enjoy

To serve, place the crispy lemon chicken cutlets on a plate and drizzle the salmoriglio sauce over the top. The sauce will add a burst of flavor to the chicken, making it even more delicious. You can also serve the chicken cutlets with a side salad or roasted vegetables for a complete meal.

Tips and Tricks

If you can’t find panko breadcrumbs, you can substitute regular breadcrumbs.

To make the chicken cutlets even more flavorful, you can marinate them in lemon juice and olive oil for a couple of hours before breading and frying them.

If you want to make this dish healthier, you can bake the chicken cutlets instead of frying them. Place them on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 400°F oven for about 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through and crispy.

You can also use the salmoriglio sauce as a marinade for grilled chicken or fish.

Conclusion

Crispy lemon chicken cutlets with salmoriglio sauce is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for any occasion. The crispy chicken cutlets are packed with flavor, while the salmoriglio sauce adds a burst of freshness and tanginess. With these simple instructions and tips, you can make this dish in no time and impress your family and guests with your culinary skills.

Q: What is Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce?

A: Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce is a delicious chicken recipe that features golden brown and crispy chicken cutlets topped with a tangy and zesty Salmoriglio Sauce.

Q: How do I make Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce?

A: To make Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce, you will need chicken cutlets, flour, eggs, bread crumbs, lemon zest, garlic, parsley, olive oil, and salt and pepper. You will dip the chicken cutlets in flour, then egg, then bread crumbs, and fry them until golden brown and crispy. To make the Salmoriglio Sauce, mix together lemon zest, garlic, parsley, olive oil, and salt and pepper.

Q: What is Salmoriglio Sauce?

A: Salmoriglio Sauce is a tangy and zesty sauce made from lemon zest, garlic, parsley, olive oil, and salt and pepper. It is often served with fish or chicken dishes.

Q: Can I make Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce ahead of time?

A: Yes, you can make the chicken cutlets ahead of time and reheat them in the oven or on the stovetop. However, it is best to make the Salmoriglio Sauce fresh right before serving.

Q: Can I use chicken breasts instead of chicken cutlets?

A: Yes, you can use chicken breasts instead of chicken cutlets. However, you may need to flatten the chicken breasts with a meat mallet to ensure they cook evenly.

Q: Can I use a different type of breadcrumbs?

A: Yes, you can use panko breadcrumbs or seasoned breadcrumbs instead of plain breadcrumbs. You can also add your own seasonings to the breadcrumbs for extra flavor.

Q: What can I serve with Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce?

A: Crispy Lemon Chicken Cutlets With Salmoriglio Sauce pairs well with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a simple green salad.