“Crispy Potato Garlic Snacks”: Cooking Tutorial: How to Make Crispy Potato and Garlic Snacks at Home

Introduction

Snacks are an essential part of our daily life, and it is always better to have homemade snacks. Homemade snacks are not only healthy but also cost-effective. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make crispy potato and garlic snacks.

Ingredients

To make this snack, you will need the following ingredients:

• Potatoes – 2 medium-sized

• Garlic – 4-5 cloves

• Cornflour – 2 tbsp

• All-purpose flour – 2 tbsp

• Salt – to taste

• Red Chili powder – 1 tsp

• Oil – for frying

Method

1. Wash the potatoes and peel them. Cut the potatoes into thin slices using a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife.

2. Peel the garlic cloves and crush them using a mortar and pestle. You can also use a garlic press to crush the garlic.

3. In a mixing bowl, add the sliced potatoes, crushed garlic, cornflour, all-purpose flour, salt, and red chili powder. Mix well until the potato slices are coated evenly with the flour mixture.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, add the coated potato slices in batches. Fry the potato slices until they turn golden brown and crispy.

5. Remove the fried potato slices from the oil using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

6. Repeat the process until all the potato slices are fried.

Tips

• Make sure the potato slices are coated evenly with the flour mixture.

• Do not overcrowd the frying pan.

• Fry the potato slices on medium heat to ensure they are cooked evenly.

Conclusion

Homemade snacks are always a better option as they are healthy and cost-effective. Crispy potato and garlic snacks are a perfect snack for any time of the day. Follow this simple tutorial to make this delicious snack at home.

