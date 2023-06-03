Crispy SakkarPare Recipe: Make Crispy Snacks in 10 Minutes and Enjoy Them Throughout the Month | Simple SakkarPare Recipe

How to Make Crispy SakkarPare Snacks in 10 Minutes

SakkarPare is a popular Indian snack that is loved by people of all ages. It is a crispy and sweet snack that is perfect for tea time or as a mid-day snack. The best part about SakkarPare is that it is easy to make and can be stored for up to a month. In this article, we will share an easy SakkarPare recipe that you can make in just 10 minutes.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/4 cup semolina (suji)

1/4 cup ghee

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom powder (elaichi powder)

1/4 cup water

Oil for frying

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, semolina, and ghee. Mix well until the mixture resembles crumbs. Add the powdered sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well. Add water little by little and knead the mixture into a dough. The dough should not be too soft or too hard. Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls. Roll out each ball into a thin disc. Using a knife or a pizza cutter, cut the disc into small diamond-shaped pieces. Heat oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the diamond-shaped pieces to the pan and fry until they turn golden brown. Remove the fried SakkarPare from the pan and place them on a tissue paper to remove excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining dough balls. Your crispy SakkarPare snacks are ready to be served.

Tips for Making Perfect SakkarPare

Make sure that the dough is not too soft or too hard. The right consistency of the dough is important for crispy SakkarPare.

Roll out the dough into a thin disc. Thick SakkarPare will not be crispy.

Cut the dough into small diamond-shaped pieces. This will ensure that the SakkarPare cooks evenly and is crispy all over.

Do not overcrowd the frying pan. Fry the SakkarPare in small batches for best results.

Store the SakkarPare in an airtight container once they have cooled down completely. They can be stored for up to a month.

Conclusion

SakkarPare is a delicious snack that is loved by everyone. It is easy to make and can be stored for up to a month. With this easy SakkarPare recipe, you can make crispy and sweet snacks in just 10 minutes. Try this recipe at home and enjoy the deliciousness of SakkarPare with your family and friends.

