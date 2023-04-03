The rumored demise of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been proven false, debunking the death hoax.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Dead or Alive?

The internet has been buzzing with rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo, the football legend, has passed away. Social media posts claiming that Ronaldo has died have gone viral, causing confusion and concern among his fans. However, we can confirm that this news is entirely false.

Ronaldo is very much alive and doing exceptionally well. Unfortunately, he and partner Georgina Rodriguez recently suffered the heartbreaking loss of their newborn son, who was born prematurely and passed away despite the best medical efforts. Cristiano has shared his grief with his followers and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

It is not the first time that social media has been responsible for spreading fake news about celebrity deaths. Recently, footballer Lionel Messi, actors Dwayne Johnson and Tom Holland, and many others have also been victims of death hoaxes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time. He started playing football at an early age, joining a local club known as Andorinha when he was just eight years old. He went on to become part of the national team of Portugal and eventually signed with Sporting CP, one of the biggest clubs in the country, at the age of 12.

Today, Ronaldo is the most followed personality on social media, with a staggering 571 million followers on Instagram alone. He is very active on social media, often sharing pictures with his children and wife. His last post was just three days ago, providing further proof that he is very much alive.

In conclusion, we can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo is not dead but alive and well. The rumors of his death are entirely bogus and should be disregarded. Stay tuned to this website for more updates on this and other breaking news stories.