Cristina Hayworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : transgender pioneer Cristina Hayworth has Died.

Cristina Hayworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

#CristinaHayworth was & is the QUEEN & one of mothers of trans movement, but mostly forgotten & erased from history. Born & raised in Puerto Rico, she moved to NYC where befriended #SylviaRivera (also PRican), participated in #Stonewall riots & was a key LGBTQ figure in NYC & PR pic.twitter.com/IBkUjoyOsG — Samy Nemir-Olivares (@Samynemir) February 8, 2021

Samy Nemir-Olivares @Samynemir · 5h LGBTQ community has lost a GIANT. As in this photo #CristinaHayworth was a pioneering icon along with #SylviaRivera and #MarshaPJohnson, to whom she was friend and participated of Stonewall riots 1969. This photo is first portrait of a trans person @smithsoniannpg by Luis Carle.

TRANSVisibilidad

The militancy and fight for trans identities and the LGB+ collective took place in Puerto Rico since the 60 s; just like the United States during what was the Human Rights Movement. There were various demonstrations that gave rise to what is now achieved as a society and what is still missing. The fight in Puerto Rico, here and there, had its protagonistic faces between it is recognized and we honor Cristina Hayworth.

Cristina, unfortunately, no longer shares this earthly plane with us; she has transcended into the light. In the face of sad news of the passing of this iconic trans activist, we pay tribute to him.

Read more of Cristina at the link below. There you will see photos, his story of fighting and interviews in which he participated.

Thank you for so much Cristina. Today we are TRANSVISIBLE by commitment. Today you will meet with another titana as Soraya Santiago was, together they built a way.

