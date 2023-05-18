Criticism Mounts Over Ichikawa Sarunosuke’s Collapse and Hospitalization, Along With His Parents’ Death. It’s Unforgivable. (Cause of Death: Unconsciousness and Critical Condition, Caused by Kagawa Teruyuki)

Tragedy strikes the Kabuki world as Ichikawa Sarunosuke collapses and his parents die

The Kabuki world is mourning the sudden collapse of one of its most beloved performers, Ichikawa Sarunosuke. The actor was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after collapsing during a performance, but sadly, his parents did not survive the ordeal. The news has sparked outrage and criticism from fans and fellow performers alike, who are demanding answers and accountability.

The Incident

The incident occurred during a performance of “Kanadehon Chushingura” at the Kabukiza Theatre in Tokyo. According to witnesses, Ichikawa Sarunosuke suddenly collapsed on stage during his performance. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains unconscious and in a grave state.

Tragically, Ichikawa Sarunosuke’s parents, who were in attendance at the performance, also fell ill and were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, they did not survive the ordeal, and their deaths have left the Kabuki world in shock and mourning.

The Backlash

The news of Ichikawa Sarunosuke’s collapse and his parents’ deaths has sparked a wave of criticism and outrage from the public. Many are demanding answers and accountability from the Kabuki industry, citing concerns about the safety and well-being of performers.

Some have accused the Kabuki industry of pushing performers too hard and not providing enough support or resources to ensure their health and safety. Others have criticized the response to the incident, arguing that more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

The Response

In response to the backlash, the Kabuki industry has released a statement expressing its condolences and pledging to investigate the incident. The statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred during the performance of ‘Kanadehon Chushingura.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with Ichikawa Sarunosuke and his family during this difficult time. We are also investigating the incident to determine what happened and how we can prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Many in the Kabuki world have also expressed their condolences and support for Ichikawa Sarunosuke and his family. Fellow performers have taken to social media to share their grief and offer their prayers.

The Future of Kabuki

The tragedy has raised concerns about the future of Kabuki and the well-being of its performers. While Kabuki has a long and rich tradition in Japan, some worry that incidents like this could lead to a decline in interest or support for the art form.

Others, however, see the tragedy as an opportunity to address longstanding issues in the industry and work towards greater support and resources for performers. Some have called for better training and education for performers, as well as increased funding for healthcare and safety measures.

Conclusion

The collapse of Ichikawa Sarunosuke and the deaths of his parents have left the Kabuki world reeling. The tragedy has sparked a wave of criticism and outrage, as well as a renewed focus on the safety and well-being of performers.

While the future of Kabuki remains uncertain, many in the industry are committed to addressing the issues raised by this tragedy and working towards a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for the art form and its performers.

