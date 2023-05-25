“critics reactions”: What are the initial responses of critics?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Receives Positive Reactions From Critics After World Premiere

The world premiere event for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has left fans excited for the movie’s theatrical debut. Critics who saw the film ahead of its release have shared their first reactions, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Strong Start With Some Issues in the Middle

Gizmondo’s Germain Lussier noted that the film had a “strong start” but “some issues in the middle.” Despite this, Lussier ranked Rise of the Beasts alongside Michael Bay’s original Transformers movie and Hailee Steinfeld’s Bumblebee from 2018. Lussier tweeted, “Totally dug ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’ It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & ‘Bumblebee.'”

Fun, Funny, and Action-Packed

Fandom’s Eric Goldman praised Transformers 7 for being “quite funny” and boasting strong action. Goldman placed it above all of Bay’s movies, even though it didn’t reach the same highs that Bumblebee did for him. Goldman tweeted, “‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is really fun. It’s actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay’s movies if not quite ‘Bumblebee’ level.”

CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes called the movie “a blast,” ranking this new entry as “arguably the BEST Transformers movie” yet. Reyes highlighted the way that it “makes for throwback popcorn fun.” Reyes tweeted, “‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ was a blast! The Beast Wars crew finally shows up in what’s arguably the BEST Transformers movie in the run. There’s a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun.”

Ultimate Saturday Morning Cartoon

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis compared this movie to “the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon,” while praising Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson’s efforts. Davis noted that what the film gets “really fun” once it gets going. Davis tweeted, “‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ plays like the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon. Some dope Transformers action. Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson are great, even if some of the dialogue is a little clunky. It’s a lean, fun movie and a promising start to something exciting. I don’t think I can give it a number but I liked it. Could’ve cut some stuff in the first 20 mins cause it takes a bit to get going but when it does it’s really fun.”

Great CGI and Well-Staged Action

ScreenRant’s Joe Deckelmeier also highlighted Ramos and Davidson’s efforts while using a “fire” emoji to describe Transformers 7‘s music. Deckelmeier tweeted, “‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is a lot of fun! Anthony Ramos carries the movie and Pete Davidson steals every scene as Mirage. The ending blew my mind and the music in the film is fire emoji.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub ranked Transformers 7 as “one of the best installments in the franchise.” Weintraub highlighted the great CGI and action while noting that his screening “had people clapping in the theater.” Weintraub tweeted, “Happy to say ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is one of the best installments in the franchise. It’s a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well-staged action that’s easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater, and the kids laughed a lot.”

Overall, the initial reactions to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are promising. Fans can’t wait to see the movie for themselves when it hits theaters.

