“crochet afro tutorial”: Tutorial on Creating a Big Blonde Curly Afro Hairstyle using Crochet Technique with Outre X-Pression 4c Coily Hair

Introduction:

The Big Blonde Curly Afro Tutorial is a perfect hairstyle for those who want to add some volume and bounce to their curls. This crochet Afro tutorial is easy to follow and will help you achieve the perfect curly look. The Outre X-Pression 4c Coily hair is used in this tutorial, which is a perfect match for natural hair. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to create this beautiful hairstyle.

Materials Required:

Before we start the tutorial, let’s take a look at the materials required to create the Big Blonde Curly Afro. You will need:

Crochet hook Outre X-Pression 4c Coily hair Hair clips Hair comb Scissors

Step-by-Step Tutorial:

Step 1: Prepare your hair.

Before you start with the crochet, make sure your hair is clean and well-conditioned. Detangle your hair using a hair comb to make sure there are no knots or tangles. You can also use a leave-in conditioner to make the detangling process easier.

Step 2: Create a cornrow base.

Create a cornrow base for your hair. This will act as the foundation for the crochet hair. Use hair clips to separate your hair into sections and create the cornrow base. Make sure the cornrows are tight and close to your scalp.

Step 3: Install the crochet hair.

Take the crochet hook and insert it into the first cornrow. Then, take a strand of the Outre X-Pression 4c Coily hair and fold it in half. Place the folded end of the hair onto the crochet hook and pull it through the cornrow. Pull the hair until the folded end is through the cornrow, and then pull the loose ends of the hair through the loop created by the folded end. This will create a knot at the base of the cornrow.

Step 4: Create curls.

Once you have installed the crochet hair, it’s time to create the curls. Take a strand of the hair and twist it around your finger to create a curl. You can also use a curling wand or perm rods to create the curls. Make sure the curls are tight and well-defined.

Step 5: Fluff the curls.

After you have created the curls, it’s time to fluff them out. Use your fingers to separate the curls and give them some volume. You can also use a hair pick to fluff the curls and create a big, voluminous Afro.

Step 6: Trim the hair.

Once you have fluffed out the curls, it’s time to trim the hair. Use scissors to trim any excess hair and create a more even look. You can also trim the hair to create layers and add some dimension to the hairstyle.

Step 7: Style the hair.

Now that you have created the Big Blonde Curly Afro, it’s time to style it. You can use hair accessories like headbands, scarves, or flowers to add some extra flair to your hairstyle. You can also experiment with different partings and styles to create a unique look.

Conclusion:

The Big Blonde Curly Afro Tutorial is an easy and fun hairstyle that you can create in the comfort of your own home. With the help of this tutorial and the Outre X-Pression 4c Coily hair, you can achieve the perfect curly Afro look. Remember to take care of your hair by keeping it clean and well-conditioned, and experiment with different styles to find the one that suits you best.

