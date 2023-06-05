crochet baby blanket: Learn How to Create a Tunisian Crochet Baby Blanket: Online Tutorial for Beginners #TunisianCrochet

Introduction

Tunisian crochet, also known as Afghan crochet or Tricot crochet, is a unique form of crochet that combines the features of both knitting and crocheting. It is a popular technique used to create beautiful and intricate designs in crochet. Tunisian crochet stitches are created using a long crochet hook, similar to a knitting needle, and a special technique that creates a fabric that is thicker and more durable than regular crochet.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to make a Tunisian crochet baby blanket for beginners. This project is perfect for those who are new to Tunisian crochet and want to learn the basics of this technique. We will provide step-by-step instructions, along with photos to guide you through the process.

Materials Needed

To make this Tunisian crochet baby blanket, you will need the following materials:

Tunisian crochet hook (size H/5mm)

Worsted weight yarn (3 skeins of 100g, or approximately 900 yards)

Scissors

Tapestry needle

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Foundation Row

To start, create a foundation row of Tunisian simple stitch (TSS). Begin by making a slip knot and placing it on your hook. Insert your hook into the second chain from the hook, yarn over, and pull up a loop. Continue to insert your hook into each chain stitch, yarn over, and pull up a loop until you have 3 loops on your hook.

Step 2: First Forward Pass

For the first forward pass, you will work a row of TSS. Begin by yarn over and pull through 1 loop on your hook. Then, yarn over and pull through 2 loops on your hook until you have only one loop left.

Step 3: Second Forward Pass

For the second forward pass, you will work a row of Tunisian knit stitch (TKS). Begin by inserting your hook under the front vertical bar of the next stitch, yarn over, and pull up a loop. Continue to insert your hook under the front vertical bar of each stitch, yarn over, and pull up a loop until you have 3 loops on your hook.

Step 4: Repeat Steps 2 and 3

Repeat steps 2 and 3 until your blanket reaches your desired length. You can change colors as desired by changing the yarn at the end of a row.

Step 5: Last Row

For the last row, work a row of TSS. Yarn over and pull through one loop on your hook, then yarn over and pull through two loops until you have only one loop left.

Step 6: Bind Off

To bind off, insert your hook under the front vertical bar of the next stitch, yarn over, and pull through both loops on your hook. Continue to insert your hook under the front vertical bar of each stitch, yarn over, and pull through both loops on your hook until you have only one loop left. Cut the yarn and weave in the ends using a tapestry needle.

Conclusion

Tunisian crochet is a beautiful and unique form of crochet that is perfect for creating intricate designs and patterns. This Tunisian crochet baby blanket is a great project for beginners who are new to Tunisian crochet and want to learn the basics of this technique. With these step-by-step instructions and photos, you can create a beautiful and cozy blanket that is perfect for snuggling with your little one. So, grab your hook and yarn and start crocheting today!

Tunisian crochet Baby blanket Crochet tutorial Beginner crochet Online crochet classes