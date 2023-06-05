crochet flowers: “Learn Tunisian Crochet Flower Making for Beginners with an Online Tutorial”

Introduction:

Tunusian crochet is a unique style of crochet that creates a dense, textured fabric similar to knitting. It is an excellent technique for making all kinds of projects such as blankets, scarves, and even flowers. If you are a beginner and want to learn how to make Tunisian crochet flowers, then this online tutorial is for you. In this tutorial, you will learn step by step how to make Tunisian crochet flowers.

Materials Required:

To make Tunisian crochet flowers, you will need the following materials:

Tunisian crochet hook Worsted weight yarn Scissors Yarn needle

Step-by-Step Guide:

Follow these steps to make Tunisian crochet flowers:

Step 1: Foundation Row

The first step in making Tunisian crochet flowers is to create a foundation row. To do this, make a slip knot and chain the desired number of stitches. Then, insert the hook into the second chain from the hook and pull up a loop. Repeat this process until you have pulled up a loop in every chain.

Step 2: Forward Pass

After you have created the foundation row, it’s time to start the forward pass. To do this, yarn over and pull through one loop. Then, yarn over again and pull through two loops. Repeat this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 3: Return Pass

Once you have completed the forward pass, it’s time to start the return pass. To do this, yarn over and pull through one loop. Then, yarn over again and pull through two loops. Repeat this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 4: Repeat

Repeat steps 2 and 3 until your project is the desired length. Remember to always work the forward pass and return pass in the same way.

Step 5: Bind Off

To bind off your Tunisian crochet project, insert the hook into the first stitch and pull up a loop. Then, insert the hook into the next stitch and pull up a loop. Yarn over and pull through two loops. Repeat this process until you have one loop left on your hook. Cut the yarn and pull it through the loop.

Step 6: Make the Flower

To make the flower, you will need to create several Tunisian crochet strips. Once you have created the strips, you will need to roll them up to create the flower. To do this, start at one end of the strip and roll it up tightly. Once you have rolled up the entire strip, use a yarn needle to sew the end of the strip in place. Then, repeat this process with the remaining strips until you have created the desired number of flowers.

Conclusion:

Tunisian crochet is a fun and unique way to create beautiful projects, and flowers are no exception. By following this online tutorial, you can learn how to make Tunisian crochet flowers step by step. Remember to start with the foundation row, work the forward and return passes, bind off your project, and then create the flower by rolling up several Tunisian crochet strips. With a little practice, you will be able to create beautiful Tunisian crochet flowers in no time.

