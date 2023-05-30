“Crochet goddess box braids”: “Effortless Crochet Goddess Box Braids Tutorial with Fulcrum Hair”

Introduction

Box braids are a popular hairstyle among women of all ages. They are versatile, stylish, and low-maintenance. However, getting box braids done at a salon or by a professional hairstylist can be expensive. If you are looking for a cost-effective way to get box braids, crochet goddess box braids are the way to go. Not only are they easy to do, but they also look just as good as regular box braids. In this article, we will show you how to do easy crochet goddess box braids using Fulcrum Hair.

Materials Needed

Before we get started, you will need the following materials:

Fulcrum Hair Crochet hook Bobby pins Hair ties Hair scissors

Step 1: Prepare Your Hair

Before you start, you need to prepare your hair. Start by washing and conditioning your hair. You can also detangle your hair using a wide-tooth comb. Once your hair is completely dry, you can begin by sectioning your hair into small sections.

Step 2: Install the Crochet Braids

To install the crochet braids, you need to use the crochet hook. Take a small section of the Fulcrum Hair and loop it around the crochet hook. Then, slide the crochet hook underneath your hair and pull the Fulcrum Hair through. Once you have pulled the Fulcrum Hair through, you will have two ends of the hair. Take these ends and tie them into a knot. Make sure that the knot is tight to avoid the braids from coming out.

Step 3: Braid the Hair

Once you have installed the crochet braids, you can now start braiding your hair. You can braid your hair into any style that you want. However, we recommend that you braid your hair into goddess box braids. To braid your hair into goddess box braids, you need to start by braiding your hair down the back of your head. Then, take a small section of the braided hair and split it into three. Braid the three sections together, making sure that you are pulling the Fulcrum Hair through the braid. Continue braiding until you reach the end of your hair.

Step 4: Secure the Ends

Once you have finished braiding your hair, you need to secure the ends. You can do this by using a hair tie or by knotting the ends of the braids together. Make sure that the ends are secure to avoid the braids from coming out.

Step 5: Cut the Excess Hair

Once you have secured the ends, you can now cut the excess hair. Use your hair scissors to cut the Fulcrum Hair to your desired length. Make sure that you are cutting the hair evenly to avoid having uneven braids.

Conclusion

Crochet goddess box braids are an easy and cost-effective way to get box braids. They are perfect for those who want to try out a new hairstyle without spending a lot of money. Using Fulcrum Hair, you can achieve the same look as regular box braids. With these simple steps, you can easily do crochet goddess box braids at home.

