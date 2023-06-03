crochet: Online Tutorial: Creating a Tunisian Crochet Baby Bandana

Introduction:

Tunisian crochet is a unique and beautiful way to create beautiful fabric that has a distinctive texture and drape. It is a type of crochet that uses a special hook, which is longer than a regular crochet hook, and has a stopper at the end to keep the loops from slipping off. As a result, Tunisian crochet can be used to make a variety of items, including scarves, blankets, and even baby bandanas. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a Tunisian crochet baby bandana.

Materials Needed:

To get started, you will need the following materials:

Tunisian crochet hook (size H/5.00mm)

Worsted weight yarn (color of your choice)

Scissors

Tapestry needle

Step 1: Create a Foundation Chain

The first step in making a Tunisian crochet baby bandana is to create a foundation chain. To do this, start by making a slip knot and placing it on your hook. Then, chain 31 stitches.

Step 2: Pick up Stitches

Once you have your foundation chain, you need to pick up stitches. To do this, insert your hook into the second chain from the hook and pull up a loop. Then, insert your hook into the next chain and pull up a loop. Continue this process until you have picked up a loop from every chain in your foundation chain.

Step 3: Work the Foundation Row

Now that you have picked up stitches, it is time to work the foundation row. To do this, yarn over and pull through one loop on your hook. Then, yarn over and pull through two loops on your hook. Continue this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 4: Work the Forward Pass

With one loop left on your hook, it is time to work the forward pass. To do this, yarn over and pull through one loop on your hook. Then, yarn over and pull through two loops on your hook. Continue this process until you have only two loops left on your hook.

Step 5: Work the Return Pass

With two loops left on your hook, it is time to work the return pass. To do this, yarn over and pull through two loops on your hook. Continue this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 6: Repeat Steps 4 and 5

Now that you have completed one row, it is time to repeat steps 4 and 5 until you have a total of 20 rows. This will create the body of your baby bandana.

Step 7: Create the Neckband

Once you have completed the body of your baby bandana, it is time to create the neckband. To do this, chain 10 stitches. Then, skip the first two stitches of your last row and insert your hook into the third stitch. Pull up a loop and continue to pick up loops from each stitch across until you have picked up a loop from every stitch in your last row.

Step 8: Work the Neckband

Now that you have picked up stitches for your neckband, it is time to work it. To do this, yarn over and pull through one loop on your hook. Then, yarn over and pull through two loops on your hook. Continue this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 9: Finish the Neckband

With one loop left on your hook, it is time to finish your neckband. To do this, cut your yarn and pull it through the loop on your hook. Then, weave in the ends using a tapestry needle.

Conclusion:

Tunisian crochet is a beautiful and unique way to create fabric, and it can be used to make a variety of items, including baby bandanas. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can create a beautiful and functional baby bandana that will keep your little one stylish and comfortable. So why not give Tunisian crochet a try and create your own baby bandana today?

Source Link :How To Make Tunusian crochet Baby Bandana online Tutorial #tunusian/

