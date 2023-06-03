crochetflowers: “Beginner’s Guide to Tunisian Crochet Flowers: Online Tutorial for Making Beautiful Blooms”

Introduction:

Crochet is an art form that has been enjoyed for generations. Tunisian crochet is a unique style of crochet that creates a fabric with a distinct texture. Tunisian crochet flowers are a fun and easy project for beginners to start with. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to make Tunisian crochet flowers in an easy-to-follow online tutorial.

Materials:

Before we begin, let’s gather the materials needed for this Tunisian crochet flowers tutorial. Here is a list of the materials we will need:

Tunisian crochet hook

Yarn (color of your choice)

Scissors

Yarn needle

Step 1: Tunisian Simple Stitch

The first step in making Tunisian crochet flowers is to learn the Tunisian Simple Stitch. This stitch is the foundation of Tunisian crochet and is essential for creating the flower petals. Here is how to do it:

Start with a slip knot on your hook.

Insert your hook into the second chain from your hook.

Yarn over and pull the yarn through the loop on your hook. You should now have two loops on your hook.

Continue this process until you have reached the end of your row.

To complete the row, yarn over and pull through one loop on your hook. Then, yarn over again and pull through two loops on your hook. Continue this process until you have one loop left on your hook.

Step 2: Creating the Flower Petals

Now that we have mastered the Tunisian Simple Stitch, we can move on to creating the flower petals. Here is how to do it:

Start by chaining 10 stitches.

Turn your work and begin the Tunisian Simple Stitch in the second chain from your hook.

Work the Tunisian Simple Stitch for 8 stitches.

To create the first petal, work a decrease stitch. To do this, insert your hook into the next stitch, yarn over and pull up a loop. Then, insert your hook into the following stitch, yarn over and pull up a loop. You should now have three loops on your hook. Yarn over and pull through all three loops.

Work the Tunisian Simple Stitch for the next 8 stitches.

Repeat steps 4 and 5 until you have created five petals.

Work the Tunisian Simple Stitch for the remaining stitches in the row.

Turn your work and work the Tunisian Simple Stitch for the entire row.

Repeat steps 2-8 for a total of five rows.

Step 3: Finishing the Flower

Now that we have created the flower petals, we can finish the flower. Here is how to do it:

Cut the yarn, leaving a long tail.

Using a yarn needle, weave the tail through the loops on your hook to secure the stitches.

Fold the flower in half and sew the two sides together using the yarn needle.

Weave in any remaining ends.

Conclusion:

Tunisian crochet flowers are a fun and easy project for beginners to start with. By following this online tutorial, you can easily create your own Tunisian crochet flowers. With a little practice, you can create a beautiful bouquet of flowers to decorate your home or give as a gift. So grab your Tunisian crochet hook and yarn, and start creating today!

Source Link :Woww.. How To Make Tunusian crochet Flowers making for beginners online Tutorial #tunusian/

Crochet Flowers Tunisian Crochet Online Tutorial Beginner’s Guide DIY Crafts