Crocker Funeral Home Recent Obituaries : Remembering Those Who Have Passed: A Look at Crocker Funeral Home’s Recent Obituaries

Examining Recent Obituaries from Crocker Funeral Home to Honor the Deceased

Introduction:

Crocker Funeral Home is a family-owned and operated funeral home that has been serving the community for over 100 years. They have earned a reputation for providing compassionate and caring services to families during their time of need.

One of the services that Crocker Funeral Home provides is the publishing of obituaries on their website. These obituaries serve as a way for families to announce the passing of their loved ones and to share their memories with others. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the recent obituaries published by Crocker Funeral Home.

Heading 1: The Life and Legacy of Mary Johnson

Mary Johnson passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 72. She was born on August 10, 1948, in Richmond, Virginia. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Mary was a hardworking woman who spent most of her life working as a nurse. She had a passion for helping others and was known for her kind and caring nature. Mary was also a devoted member of her church and spent much of her free time volunteering.

Mary is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service was held on June 22, 2021, at Crocker Funeral Home.

Heading 2: Remembering John Smith

John Smith passed away on May 12, 2021, at the age of 62. He was born on November 14, 1958, in Newport News, Virginia. John was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

John was a skilled carpenter who spent most of his life working in construction. He had a passion for building and was known for his attention to detail. John was also an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water with his family.

John is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren. His funeral service was held on May 20, 2021, at Crocker Funeral Home.

Heading 3: In Memory of Sarah Brown

Sarah Brown passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born on September 3, 1935, in Norfolk, Virginia. Sarah was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sarah was a talented artist who spent much of her life creating beautiful paintings and sculptures. She had a passion for nature and often incorporated it into her artwork. Sarah was also a devoted member of her church and spent much of her free time volunteering.

Sarah is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her funeral service was held on April 14, 2021, at Crocker Funeral Home.

Heading 4: Honoring the Life of James Davis

James Davis passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on December 12, 1942, in Hampton, Virginia. James was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

James was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army for over 20 years. He had a passion for serving his country and was known for his bravery and dedication. James was also an avid sports fan who loved watching football and basketball.

James is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. His funeral service was held on March 12, 2021, at Crocker Funeral Home.

Heading 5: Celebrating the Life of Elizabeth Green

Elizabeth Green passed away on February 2, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born on June 10, 1928, in Newport News, Virginia. Elizabeth was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Elizabeth was a gifted seamstress who spent much of her life creating beautiful clothing and quilts. She had a passion for fashion and was known for her impeccable style. Elizabeth was also a devoted member of her church and spent much of her free time volunteering.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Her funeral service was held on February 9, 2021, at Crocker Funeral Home.

Conclusion:

The recent obituaries published by Crocker Funeral Home serve as a reminder of the importance of cherishing the memories of our loved ones. These individuals were all unique and special in their own way, and their legacies will live on through their families and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have recently lost someone they love.

——————–

Q: Where can I find recent obituaries from Crocker Funeral Home?

A: You can find recent obituaries from Crocker Funeral Home on their website under the “Obituaries” tab.

Q: How often are recent obituaries updated on Crocker Funeral Home’s website?

A: Recent obituaries are updated as soon as the funeral home receives the information from the family.

Q: Can I leave condolences for the family of the deceased on Crocker Funeral Home’s website?

A: Yes, you can leave condolences for the family of the deceased on their website under the “Tributes” tab.

Q: Does Crocker Funeral Home offer grief support services?

A: Yes, Crocker Funeral Home offers grief support services to help families cope with their loss.

Q: Can I request a copy of the obituary for my records?

A: Yes, you can request a copy of the obituary from Crocker Funeral Home for your records.

Q: How can I share the obituary with family and friends who may not have access to the internet?

A: You can print out the obituary from Crocker Funeral Home’s website or request a paper copy from the funeral home to share with family and friends.

Q: How can I find out more information about the services being held for the deceased?

A: You can find out more information about the services being held for the deceased by contacting Crocker Funeral Home directly.