“Croque Monsieur Recipe”: Jacques Pépin’s Simple Croque Monsieur Recipe for Home Cooking

Easy Croque Monsieur Recipe | Jacques Pépin Cooking at Home

Introduction

Croque Monsieur is a classic French sandwich that is simple to make and incredibly delicious. The sandwich is made with ham, cheese, and béchamel sauce, and then grilled until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Jacques Pépin, a legendary French chef, has an easy croque monsieur recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients

8 slices of bread

8 slices of ham

8 slices of Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

1 cup of milk

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper

1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk until combined. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Add the salt, pepper, and nutmeg, and continue to cook for 5-7 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Remove the sauce from the heat and set aside. Place four slices of bread on a baking sheet. Top each slice of bread with a slice of ham and a slice of cheese. Top each sandwich with another slice of bread. Spoon the béchamel sauce over the top of each sandwich, making sure to cover the bread completely. Top each sandwich with another slice of cheese. Bake the sandwiches for 10-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the sandwiches from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Use a sharp knife to cut each sandwich in half. Enjoy your delicious croque monsieur!

Variations

There are many ways to vary this classic croque monsieur recipe. Here are a few ideas:

Croque Madame: Add a fried egg on top of each sandwich for a croque madame.

Croque Provencal: Add sliced tomatoes to the sandwich for a croque provencal.

Croque Hawaiian: Add a slice of pineapple to the sandwich for a croque hawaiian.

Croque Veggie: Replace the ham with sliced mushrooms or roasted vegetables for a croque veggie.

Conclusion

Jacques Pépin’s easy croque monsieur recipe is a classic French sandwich that is simple to make and incredibly delicious. With just a few ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can make a restaurant-quality sandwich at home. Whether you stick to the classic recipe or try one of the variations, your taste buds are sure to be delighted.

Jacques Pépin Croque Monsieur Recipe Quick and Easy Croque Monsieur Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich French Ham and Cheese Sandwich Classic Croque Monsieur Recipe

News Source : KQED

Source Link :Easy Croque Monsieur Recipe | Jacques Pépin Cooking at Home/