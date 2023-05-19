Cross Island Parkway Party Bus Accident Leaves Tess Kuhlmann with Severe Injuries

Tess Kuhlmann Critically Injured After Falling Out of Moving Party Bus on Cross Island Parkway

Introduction

On September 3, 2021, Tess Kuhlmann, a 29-year-old woman from Garden City, was critically injured after falling out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway. Kuhlmann was celebrating her birthday with friends on the bus when the incident occurred. This article will examine the details of the accident and its implications.

The Incident

The party bus was traveling on the Cross Island Parkway when Kuhlmann fell out of the emergency exit door. According to witnesses, the door was not properly secured, and Kuhlmann fell onto the roadway, sustaining critical injuries. The bus driver, identified as 42-year-old Luis Guevara, immediately pulled over and called 911.

Kuhlmann was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent surgery for serious injuries. She remains in critical condition, and her family is requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Legal Implications

The incident has raised questions about the safety of party buses and the responsibilities of bus companies and drivers. Party buses are popular for celebrations and events, but many are not regulated by the same safety standards as other forms of transportation, such as taxis or limousines.

In New York, party buses are required to have a commercial driver’s license, insurance, and a vehicle inspection. However, there are no regulations regarding safety features, such as emergency exits or seat belts. This lack of regulation has led to several incidents involving party buses in recent years.

The company that owned the bus involved in Kuhlmann’s accident, Party Line Rentals, has been cited for safety violations in the past. In 2019, the company was fined for operating an unsafe vehicle, and in 2020, a Party Line Rentals bus was involved in a fatal accident in New Jersey.

The driver of the bus, Luis Guevara, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and driving without a license. Guevara had previously been arrested for driving without a license in 2019.

Safety Recommendations

The incident has prompted calls for increased regulation and safety measures for party buses. Some organizations are advocating for mandatory seat belts and emergency exits, as well as stricter oversight of bus companies and drivers.

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued guidelines for party buses, including recommendations for safety features and driver training. However, these guidelines are voluntary and do not have the force of law.

Experts recommend that passengers on party buses take precautions, such as wearing seat belts if available, avoiding alcohol, and reporting any safety concerns to the driver or bus company.

Conclusion

The incident involving Tess Kuhlmann has highlighted the need for increased safety measures and regulation for party buses. While these vehicles are popular for celebrations and events, they can pose significant risks to passengers if not properly maintained and operated.

As the investigation into the accident continues, it is important for lawmakers and regulators to take action to improve the safety of party buses and protect passengers from harm. In the meantime, passengers should take precautions and report any safety concerns to the appropriate authorities.

