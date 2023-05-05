“crossing guard program” Today : Hancock Park Elementary School Tragedy Prompts LA City Council to Enhance Crossing Guard Program

Los Angeles City Council Calls for Expedited Hiring of Crossing Guards

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a report calling for ways to expedite the hiring of more crossing guards. This decision comes after a tragic accident that killed a woman and critically injured her 6-year-old daughter near Hancock Park Elementary School on April 25.

The council has instructed the city’s Department of Transportation to work with the Los Angeles Unified School District to reduce the time it takes to complete criminal background checks and obtain medical clearance for crossing guard candidates. Transportation staff will provide a progress report on their efforts to hire more crossing guards, and the department will provide the LAUSD with a list of prioritized school locations eligible for a crossing guard.

While the district continues to push for the expedited hiring of crossing guards, LAUSD representative Genesis Coronado emphasized that crossing guards alone won’t solve the problem of pedestrian safety. She expressed support for the council’s amended motion language that also considers other measures that may enhance pedestrian safety.

In addition to the expedited hiring of crossing guards, council members are considering other initiatives to enhance pedestrian safety. They instructed the city’s Personnel Department to report on the feasibility of utilizing initiatives such as the Targeted Local Hire and Bridge to Jobs programs to recruit and hire crossing guards. The council is also considering the feasibility of implementing a cash referral program.

The transportation department has been instructed to consider the use of flashing lights and cameras to enhance pedestrian safety around schools, increase law enforcement, look at best practices of other locations and jurisdictions, and install more speed humps around schools.

The Los Angeles Police Department has reported that the fatal crash on April 25 “appears to be a tragic accident” that resulted from the driver experiencing a medical emergency. Ghadah Abduljabbar, 33, died at the scene of the crash near Ogden Drive and Colgate Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire area. The girl, a first-grader at Hancock Park Elementary, was hospitalized.

Nick Melvoin, the LAUSD board member representing the Fourth District, addressed the council’s Transportation Committee the day after the crash and urged the committee to enact measures to ensure public safety around schools.

The expedited hiring of crossing guards and other initiatives to enhance pedestrian safety are crucial steps towards ensuring the safety of students and pedestrians in Los Angeles. The city council’s decision is a positive response to a tragic incident, and it is hoped that these measures will prevent future accidents and save lives.

