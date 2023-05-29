“Crossover Guest Stars”: Possible Disruptions to Star Trek Canon: 10 Ways Strange New Worlds’ Crossover Guest Stars Could Cause Trouble

The Possible Consequences of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds Crossover

Star Trek fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming crossover between two popular shows, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. However, some are concerned that this crossover could lead to a violation of the Temporal Prime Directive, causing significant damage to the Star Trek canon.

According to reports, Ensigns Beckett Mariner and Bradward Boimler of the USS Cerritos will be sent back in time to the 23rd century during the second season of Strange New Worlds. As avid students of Starfleet history, these young officers will be tasked with keeping their knowledge of the future to themselves. However, given their personalities, this could prove to be a significant challenge.

Boimler, in particular, is known for his anxiety and tendency to overthink things. He is likely to be overwhelmed by the responsibility of keeping important details about the USS Enterprise crew’s future a secret. Captain Christopher Pike is already aware of his own death, and Boimler’s foreknowledge could accidentally trigger him to provide unsolicited additional information.

Knowing Boimler, his anxiety over blabbing details about the future will actually cause him to reveal far more information than he would if he kept a cool head. This could potentially lead to significant changes in the timeline, shattering the Temporal Prime Directive and causing havoc in the Star Trek universe.

Mariner, on the other hand, is a bit more level-headed than Boimler, but she also has a rebellious streak. She is likely to follow the advice of Admiral Kathryn Janeway, who once said, “If you’re going to break a rule, break it good and hard.” This could lead to Mariner intentionally making changes to the timeline, not realizing the full consequences of her actions.

The consequences of these actions could be severe. Changes to the timeline could alter the course of history and lead to significant changes in the Star Trek universe. It could also lead to the violation of the Temporal Prime Directive, which is in place to protect the timeline and prevent interference from time travelers.

Fans are understandably excited about the crossover between these two shows. However, they also want to ensure that the integrity of the Star Trek canon is maintained. Any significant changes to the timeline could potentially damage the franchise and cause a rift among fans.

It remains to be seen how the crossover between Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds will play out. However, fans are hopeful that the writers and showrunners will treat this crossover with care and respect for the franchise’s history and canon.

In conclusion, the upcoming crossover between Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds could potentially shatter the Temporal Prime Directive and cause significant damage to the Star Trek canon. Fans are eager to see how the writers will handle this crossover and hope that they will treat the franchise’s history with care and respect. Only time will tell how this will play out, but fans are excited to see what the future holds for the Star Trek universe.

Star Trek canon Strange New Worlds Crossover guest stars Wrecking canon Uh Oh!

News Source : IMDb

Source Link :Uh Oh! 10 Ways Strange New Worlds’ Crossover Guest Stars Could Wreck Star Trek Canon/