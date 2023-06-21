Crossville, Tennessee Mourns the Passing of Carol Joyce Griffin, 81-Year-Old Woman, as Reflected in Her Obituary

Carol Joyce Griffin Obituary

Carol Joyce Griffin, an 81-year-old woman from Crossville, Tennessee, has passed away. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving and caring person who always put others before herself.

Carol was born on February 14, 1940, in Crossville, Tennessee, to the late John and Mary Smith. She attended Crossville High School and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, John Griffin. Together, they had three children, who were the center of Carol’s world.

Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking delicious meals, and gardening. She was an active member of her church and volunteered her time to various charitable organizations in her community.

Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Griffin; her children, Susan, David, and Jennifer; her grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Sarah, and Daniel; and her siblings, James, Robert, and Mary.

A private funeral service will be held for Carol’s immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Carol’s memory.

Carol Joyce Griffin Obituary Crossville, Tennessee Woman, 81 Passed away