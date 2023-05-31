“Crowdfunding Games June”: The Top 10 Crowdfunding Games to Look Forward to in June!

Top 10 Most Anticipated June Crowdfunding Games

Crowdfunding has become an increasingly popular way for game developers to fund their projects. It allows them to get the funding they need to create their game without having to go through a publisher. Here are the top 10 most anticipated June crowdfunding games:

1. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a role-playing game that is being developed by a team of veteran developers who worked on the Suikoden series. The game features a beautiful 2D art style and promises to deliver a classic RPG experience with a modern twist.

2. Griftlands

Griftlands is a deck-building roguelike game that is being developed by Klei Entertainment, the studio behind games like Don’t Starve and Oxygen Not Included. The game takes place in a sci-fi world where players must navigate their way through a series of dangerous encounters using a deck of cards.

3. War of Ashird

War of Ashird is a strategy game that is being developed by a team of Russian developers. The game features a unique art style and promises to deliver a deep and engaging strategy experience.

4. The Last Faith

The Last Faith is a Metroidvania-style game that is being developed by a team of developers from Spain. The game features a stunning pixel art style and promises to deliver a challenging and atmospheric experience.

5. The Name of the Game

The Name of the Game is a puzzle game that is being developed by a team of developers from Germany. The game features a unique art style and promises to deliver a challenging and engaging puzzle experience.

6. The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms

The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is a tabletop wargame that is being developed by Modiphius Entertainment, the company behind games like Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and Star Trek Adventures. The game takes place in the world of The Elder Scrolls and allows players to command armies of their favorite factions.

7. Oblivion’s Edge

Oblivion’s Edge is a first-person shooter that is being developed by a team of developers from the Netherlands. The game features a unique art style and promises to deliver a fast-paced and intense shooting experience.

8. Fabled Lands: The Serpent King’s Domain

Fabled Lands: The Serpent King’s Domain is a role-playing gamebook that is being developed by Megara Entertainment. The gamebook allows players to explore the world of Fabled Lands and make decisions that will affect the outcome of their adventure.

9. The Last Friend

The Last Friend is a tower defense game that is being developed by a team of developers from Mexico. The game features a unique art style and promises to deliver a challenging and engaging tower defense experience.

10. The Rise of the Gnomes

The Rise of the Gnomes is a strategy game that is being developed by a team of developers from Poland. The game features a unique art style and promises to deliver a deep and engaging strategy experience.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned crowdfunding games are some of the most anticipated games that are set to release in the month of June. Each of these games promises to deliver a unique and engaging experience that is sure to keep players entertained for hours on end. Whether you’re a fan of role-playing games, strategy games, or puzzle games, there is something for everyone in this list. So, keep an eye out for these games and be sure to support them when they launch on crowdfunding platforms.

