Crown Prince Hussein SEO Keyword: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein.: All the Essential Facts about Crown Prince Hussein You Should Know

HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II: A Profile

Born in Amman on June 28, 1994, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is the eldest son of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah and the 42nd direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad. The Crown Prince has one brother, HRH Prince Hashem, and two sisters, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

Education

Crown Prince Hussein completed his high school education at King’s Academy, Jordan, graduating in 2012. HRH went on to study International History at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2016.

Military service

Crown Prince Hussein holds the rank of Captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, which he joined on June 28, 2012. Following in the footsteps of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and the late King Hussein bin Talal, HRH also went on to graduate from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK in 2017.

The Crown Prince has received multi-qualification military training in several branches, including military intelligence, paratroopers, and armor. Alongside his fellow members of the Jordan Armed Forces, he has taken part in various courses and specialized field exercises in Jordan and abroad in the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, and the UAS, in programs spanning Basic Counter Terrorism CT Skills, CT, Airborne, Maritime CT, Diving, Motor Boat Driving, and Black Hawk Aircraft Training. Additionally, HRH has a solo flight certification.

The Crown Prince has served as a Mechanized Infantry Platoon Leader, and then Mechanized Company Deputy Commander, within the Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II 1st Royal Mechanized Battalion. His current position is Tank Company Deputy Commander in the 2nd Royal Armored Battalion.

Honors and orders

The Crown Prince holds the Great Arab Revolt Centennial badge from Jordan and the Order of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for Excellence of the First Class from Jordan. He additionally holds the First Class of the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain; the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of St. Olav from Norway; the Grand Cordon of the Order of Al Istiqlal from Jordan; the Order of the State Centennial from Jordan; and the Royal Order of The Polar Star – Commander Grand Cross from Sweden.

Official duties and responsibilities

Following the example of his father King Abdullah and the Hashemites, Crown Prince Hussein is committed to maintaining a strong relationship with his fellow Jordanians across the country by accompanying the King on visits throughout the Kingdom, and partaking in His Majesty’s official and military engagements both locally and abroad.

In addition to regional and international working trips, HRH regularly visits Jordan’s governorates to stay close to the Jordanian public. A strong advocate for youth, the Crown Prince consistently emphasizes the significance of technical education and the advancement of key sectors, such as information technology and tourism.

Participation in international forums

Active on the international stage, HRH has represented Jordan at multiple international forums, including, most prominently, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

In April 2015, HRH chaired a Security Council open debate on the role of youth in countering violent extremism and promoting peace, making him the youngest person ever to chair a meeting at the council. After the meeting, and under the direction of HRH, Jordan hosted a Global Forum on Youth, Peace, and Security in August 2015, where the Amman Youth Declaration was presented.

In December 2015, HRH’s efforts culminated in the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, the first of its kind to call for empowering youth to participate in global conflict resolution. Additionally, on May 21, 2017, Crown Prince Hussein acted as deputy to His Majesty King Abdullah at the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, where he delivered Jordan’s address and spoke about the country’s positive global contributions, the importance of education reform, and the need to support young entrepreneurs.

The Crown Prince Foundation

Established in 2015, the Crown Prince Foundation stems from Crown Prince Hussein’s commitment to building a bright future for Jordan’s youth and his belief that, armed with the right opportunities and skills, young men and women possess boundless potential to contribute to the development of their nation. Guided by the vision “Capable youth for an aspiring Jordan,” the foundation aims to inspire and encourage young people across the Kingdom to serve their communities, assume leadership roles, and pursue and benefit from available socioeconomic opportunities.

CPF focuses on three foundational areas – Employability and Entrepreneurship; Leadership; and Citizenship – and oversees more than 10 related initiatives and programs covering a variety of sectors. In addition to its offices in Amman, its four locations in Maan, Aqaba, Zarqa, and Mafraq governorates serve as open platforms for meaningful collaboration, bringing together youth, civil society organizations, public and private institutions, and other stakeholders working across the Kingdom’s governorates.

CPF initiatives and programs include Al-Hussein Technical University, online platform for facilitating philanthropy, Naua, the National Youth Engagement and Volunteering Program Nahno, TechWorks innovation platform, One Million Jordanian Coders Initiative, the Crown Prince Award for Best Government Application, Qusai Initiative for sports therapy, Haqiq youth leadership initiative, the Youth Excellence Fund, and youth leadership Al Hussein Fellowship program.

Interests and hobbies

In his spare time, HRH regularly enjoys practicing various sports, including football, diving, and archery. He also enjoys riding motorbikes and adventure sports.

The information above was provided via a press statement from the Royal Court.

News Source : Jordan News

Source Link :Everything you need to know about Crown Prince Hussein…/