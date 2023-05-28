Crumble Cheesecake Recipe: Delicious Dessert Idea: Recipe for Delicious Crumble Cheesecake

Crumble Cheesecake: A Delicious Recipe from Cooking Tree

Cooking Tree is a popular YouTube channel that provides easy-to-follow recipes for delicious desserts and snacks. One of their most popular recipes is for Crumble Cheesecake, a sweet and savory dish that is easy to make from scratch. In this article, we will walk you through the recipe and provide tips for making the perfect Crumble Cheesecake.

Ingredients

30g unsalted butter

30g sugar

40g cake flour

40g almond powder

90g crushed digestive cookies

40g melted unsalted butter

200g cream cheese

55g sugar

70g egg

12g corn starch

100g sour cream

60g heavy cream

10g lemon juice

3g vanilla extract

Instructions

In a bowl, mix unsalted butter, sugar, soft flour, and almond powder with the butter and mix with your hands until it becomes a small size, and then put it in the refrigerator. Add melted unsalted butter to the crushed Daize Cookies, mix, put in a mold, press firmly, and put in the refrigerator. Soften the cream cheese, add sugar and mix, then add the egg and mix. Add cornstarch and mix, add sour cream and fresh cream, mix, then add lemon juice and vanilla extract and mix. Pour into the mold, put the soboro, bake in an oven preheated to 160 degrees for 30 minutes, then raise the temperature to 190 degrees and bake for another 3 to 4 minutes to color. After cooling at room temperature, cool in the refrigerator.

The recipe is relatively simple, and the ingredients are easy to find in any grocery store. The key to making a delicious Crumble Cheesecake is to pay attention to the details. For example, make sure that the crumble on top is not too greasy, and the edges of the cheesecake will swell up slightly during baking and will naturally sink to form a flat shape as it cools.

The video recipe shows how to make a grilled cheesecake bar sprinkled with fragrant soboro, which adds an extra layer of flavor to the dish. However, you can also experiment with different toppings such as fresh fruit, chocolate chips, or nuts.

If you’re looking for a dessert that is both sweet and savory, Crumble Cheesecake is the perfect choice. It’s easy to make, delicious to eat, and can be customized to suit your tastes. Follow the recipe from Cooking Tree and enjoy a slice of this delightful dessert today!

News Source : Cooking Tree

Source Link :Crumble Cheesecake Recipe/