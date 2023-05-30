“Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe”: Delicious and Simple Recipe for Korean Fried Chicken with a Crispy Texture that Lasts for Days.

Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe: Easy to Make and Delicious

If you’re a fan of Korean cuisine, then you’ve probably heard of Korean fried chicken. It’s a popular dish that has gained a lot of popularity over the years. This dish is crispy, crunchy, and full of flavor. In this article, we will be sharing a delicious recipe for Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken that is easy to make and will leave you and your family wanting more.

Ingredients:

1 pound of chicken wings or drumettes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 egg

1/2 cup water

Oil for frying

For the Sauce:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp water

Instructions:

Rinse the chicken wings or drumettes and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, mix together the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Dip each piece of chicken into the egg mixture, then coat it in the flour mixture. Place the coated chicken on a plate or wire rack. Heat the oil in a deep fryer or a large pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the chicken in the oil, a few pieces at a time, and fry for about 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the fried chicken from the pot and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain any excess oil. In a saucepan, mix together the soy sauce, honey, brown sugar, rice vinegar, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Cook over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and water. Add this mixture to the saucepan and continue to cook for another minute or until the sauce thickens. Once the sauce has thickened, pour it over the fried chicken and toss to coat. Serve the Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken hot and enjoy!

Why this Recipe is Great:

This recipe is great because it’s easy to make and the end result is absolutely delicious. The chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and juicy and tender on the inside. The sauce is sweet, savory, and a little bit spicy, making it the perfect complement to the chicken.

Another reason why this recipe is great is that the chicken stays crispy even after it has cooled down. This means that you can make a big batch of Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken and enjoy it the next day without sacrificing any of the crunchiness.

Conclusion:

Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken is a delicious dish that is sure to please anyone who loves Korean cuisine. This recipe is easy to make and the end result is absolutely delicious. The chicken is crispy and crunchy, and the sauce is sweet, savory, and a little bit spicy. Try making this dish for your family or friends and see how much they love it.

Korean Fried Chicken recipe Crispy Korean chicken Korean fried chicken wings Spicy Korean fried chicken Korean fried chicken sauce

News Source : Scratch to Table

Source Link :Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken recipe. Easy to make and so delicious. Still crispy next day./