Cryostimulation: Cryostimulation of the Entire Body Could Assist in the Treatment of Obesity

Whole body cryostimulation (WBC) has been found to be a useful “add-on” treatment for obesity, according to research presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Dublin, Ireland. The study showed that levels of cholesterol and other blood fats improved twice as much in individuals with obesity who were exposed to extreme cold for a short period of time, compared to those given a sham treatment. Participants who had WBC also experienced a greater reduction in waist circumference and in blood sugar levels.

Dr Jacopo Fontana, of the Istituto Auxologico Piancavallo IRCCS, Italy, said that previous research has shown that WBC can have powerful effects on the human body, including increasing the activity of the parasympathetic nervous system, acting as a novel anti-inflammatory and antioxidant treatment, and having beneficial effects on body composition. A growing body of work suggests that WBC is a useful adjuvant, or add-on, therapy for a range of conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory musculoskeletal conditions, and long COVID.

The study by Dr Fontana and colleagues investigated the potential adjuvant role of WBC in the treatment of obesity. The researchers studied the effect of WBC on body composition, blood pressure, heart rate variability, lipid and haematological profiles, and physical performance in individuals with obesity. Twenty-nine participants (12 men and 17 women, with a BMI greater than 30 kg/m2) were hospitalised for a multidisciplinary rehabilitation programme that included a personalised diet plan, psychological support, and supervised physical activity. The participants were non-randomly allocated to either a group receiving 10 2-minute WBC sessions at minus 110°C in a cryochamber over two weeks (WBC) or a control group receiving the same intervention at non-cryostimulating temperatures of minus 55°C (SHAM).

The results showed that the WBC group had significantly greater improvements in body composition, including a reduction in waist circumference and an increase in lean body mass, compared to the SHAM group. The WBC group also had significantly greater improvements in blood pressure, heart rate variability, and lipid and haematological profiles, compared to the SHAM group. The researchers concluded that WBC could be a useful adjuvant therapy for obesity, helping to improve body composition, blood pressure, heart rate variability, and lipid and haematological profiles.

The study supports previous research that has shown the potential benefits of WBC for a range of health conditions. WBC has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which may be beneficial for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. WBC has also been shown to improve physical performance and reduce muscle soreness, which may be beneficial for athletes and individuals with musculoskeletal conditions. The results of this study suggest that WBC could be a useful addition to multidisciplinary rehabilitation programmes for obesity, helping to improve body composition and other health outcomes.

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :Whole Body Cryostimulation May Aid Obesity Treatment/