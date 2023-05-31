crypto market. Cryptocurrency.: XRP Only Top 10 Gainer as Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red

Bitcoin and Ether Experience Losses, while XRP Gains amidst Cryptocurrency Market Slump

On Wednesday afternoon trading hours in Hong Kong, Bitcoin and Ether, along with the majority of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, experienced losses. Bitcoin recorded the day’s largest loss, followed by Litecoin, while XRP stood out as the sole gainer.

Bitcoin fell 1.81% from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong to US$27,163. The afternoon slump positioned the world’s largest cryptocurrency as the greatest loser among the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours, experiencing a 2.31% loss. Litecoin followed closely, falling 2.27% to US$89.51.

“Bitcoin needs to overcome the US$28,000 big figure. Its weekly candle has to close above US$28,000 to be bullish,” said Johnny Louey, a crypto research analyst at trading platform LiquidityTech Protocol.

Ether fell 1.31% to US$1,870 since 10:00 am, falling under the psychological benchmark of US$1,900.

XRP was the only token in the green among the top 10 cryptos, rising 0.91% to US$0.5074 after leading yesterday’s gains. The coin started picking up momentum after pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton tweeted on Sunday, that the court will make public internal documents from 2018 showing former Securities and Exchange Commission director William Hinman saying sales of Ether tokens were not securities transactions, which could undermine the regulator’s case against Ripple Labs.

The U.S. securities watchdog sued the San Francisco-based payments firm in December 2020, claiming that XRP was a security and that Ripple had conducted unregistered securities transactions by selling the cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency market is typically known for its volatility, and this recent slump in Bitcoin and Ether prices is not out of the ordinary. In fact, the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has been on the decline since May, falling from a high of $2.5 trillion to a low of $1.2 trillion in July.

One of the factors contributing to this market slump is the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling. The U.S. government is set to run out of borrowing authority in October, which could lead to a government shutdown and potentially impact the economy. This uncertainty has caused investors to pull back from risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Another factor contributing to the market slump is China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and mining. In May, the Chinese government announced that it would be cracking down on cryptocurrency mining and trading, causing a significant drop in Bitcoin prices. This crackdown has continued, with several provinces in China announcing bans on cryptocurrency mining and trading in recent weeks.

Despite these challenges, many investors remain bullish on cryptocurrencies in the long term. Bitcoin and Ether, in particular, have seen significant gains over the past year, with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of over $63,000 in April and Ether reaching an all-time high of over $4,300 in May.

As with any investment, it is important to do your research and understand the risks before investing in cryptocurrencies. However, for those willing to weather the volatility, cryptocurrencies could offer significant returns in the long run.

News Source : Forkast

