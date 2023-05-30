“Crypto pre-sales”: Top 10 Cryptocurrency Projects to Monitor in 2023: Pre-Sales and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs)

If you’re interested in investing in the digital asset market, pre-sales and ICOs can be a great way to get in early on promising projects and potentially see significant returns on your investment. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to discern which projects are worth your attention. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 10 crypto pre-sales and ICOs to keep an eye on in 2023. Each project has distinctive features and growth potential, ranging from DeFi platforms to decentralized gaming ecosystems. Early investment in these projects could prove to be a wise decision as the crypto market continues to develop and broaden its horizons.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a next-generation decentralized lending platform that uses blockchain technology to facilitate secure and efficient borrowing and lending of assets. The platform sets itself apart by harnessing the power of physical-asset-backed NFTs, allowing borrowers to secure loans against a diverse range of real-world assets, such as artwork, properties, timepieces, and diamonds. The native COLT token offers users enticing benefits, including reduced trading fees, exclusive rewards, and preferential terms for borrowing. Holders of COLT tokens can also earn passive income by staking their tokens. Currently, the COLT token presale is underway, with a limited supply available.

Metropoly

Metropoly is an NFT marketplace tailored for real estate assets that enable investors to tap into the potential of fractional NFTs backed by tangible, real-world properties. The platform integrates real estate assets into the blockchain as NFTs and subdivides them into affordable segments, democratizing access to property investments. Starting at a mere $100, these fractional NFTs generate passive income for investors through a share of rental proceeds from the underlying assets. Investors can also hold their NFTs with the anticipation of value appreciation, all while evading the pitfalls of hidden fees, tedious paperwork, and complex bank transactions. The platform’s native currency, the METRO token, is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Merix Coin

Merix Coin is a decentralized referral marketing presale constructed on the Polygon blockchain. In the presale’s initial phase, investors can acquire a staggering 1,000 MERIX tokens for a mere $1. The project aims to reshape the referral marketing landscape through a decentralized platform on the Polygon blockchain, presenting a compelling opportunity for those looking to diversify their portfolios with pioneering projects that deliver inventive solutions.

yPredict (YPRED)

yPredict is an AI-powered investment platform offering crypto investors personalized investment strategies. The platform uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms to forecast future cryptocurrency prices, enabling investors to make well-informed decisions based on their distinct investment objectives, risk appetites, and trading preferences. The platform’s user-centric design and intuitive interface allow for seamless real-time portfolio monitoring. Investors can also refine AI models by making precise predictions, earning rewards for bolstering the platform’s accuracy.

C+Charge (CPC)

C+Charge is an eco-friendly ICO crypto that rewards electric vehicle (EV) drivers with tokenized carbon credits for charging their vehicles at partnered stations. The project aims to unite carbon credit ownership and EV charging, fostering innovation and sustainability within the transportation sector. The transactional currency CCHG is essential for settling EV charging transactions and accruing carbon credits. The tokenized carbon credits earned via C+Charge are supported by reputable global entities, such as Samsung Next. Currently in stage six, the presale of CCHG tokens has successfully raised nearly $3m.

LimeWire

LimeWire is a music streaming ecosystem on the blockchain that aims to decentralize the music industry. The platform promises decentralized access to singles and albums, placing creative control back in the hands of the artists. Musicians can dictate their pricing and profit directly from their work. LimeWire also features a subscription service, with fees payable in LMWR, the project’s native crypto token. In this innovative ecosystem, artists are entitled to royalties every time their songs are played, fostering a transparent and equitable environment.

SOLA-X

SOLA-X is a decentralized exchange solution building an ecosystem specializing in liquidity provision services. The platform aims to tackle the liquidity challenges plaguing decentralized exchanges, which often result in unfavorable slippage levels. A distinguishing feature of SOLA-X is its liquidity pool hosting service, enabling investors to deposit their idle crypto tokens and earn a portion of the revenues. These revenues stem from interest from leveraged positions, borrowing, and trading fees.

In conclusion, these top 10 crypto pre-sales and ICOs to keep tabs on in 2023 offer unique and innovative solutions to some of the challenges faced by the digital asset market. From DeFi platforms to decentralized gaming ecosystems, each project boasts distinctive features and growth potential. Early investment in these projects could prove to be a wise decision as the crypto market continues to develop and broaden its horizons.

