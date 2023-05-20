CSI Cheektowaga: Cheektowaga witnesses heavy police presence and CSI units on scene

CSI Cheektowaga: Cheektowaga witnesses heavy police presence and CSI units on scene

Posted on May 20, 2023

Police and CSI units have responded to an incident in Cheektowaga, prompting a heavy police presence in the area. Details regarding the nature of the incident have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : News 4 Buffalo

