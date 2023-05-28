CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: Upcoming CSIR NET Admit Card 2023- Downloading Procedure, Important Dates, and Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, and More
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon to release the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for the December and June sessions in online mode. The admit card will be available for download on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application form will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. The CSIR NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 8, 2023.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry their CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination center. The NTA will also provide facilities to apply for correction in case of any discrepancy in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. This article provides more information about the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023.
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 – Important Details
Candidates can find all the important details about the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 in the table below:
Particulars Details
Issuing authority National Testing Agency (NTA)
Official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
Mode of admit card Online
Credentials required to download admit card Application number and date of birth
Details mentioned on CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 Personal details, examination details
Documents need to be carried on the exam day Admit card, photo identity proof
Number of exam cities 225 centers across 8 states/UTs
CSIR NET 2023 Admit Card Dates
The CSIR NET 2023 exam dates have been released along with the official notification. Candidates can check the CSIR NET 2023 exam dates from the table below:
Events Dates
CSIR NET online application date March 10 to April 10, 2023
Release of CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip To be announced soon
CSIR NET 2023 admit card released To be announced soon
CSIR NET exam date 2023 June 6 to 8, 2023
CSIR NET Result declaration To be announced
CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 – Steps to Download
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the CSIR NET admit card 2023:
- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link for ‘CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023’ available on the homepage
- Enter the application number and date of birth in the new screen displayed on the screen as the login page
- Enter the security key and submit the details
- Download the CSIR NET admit card 2023 and take two-three printouts for future reference
Details Mentioned in CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023
It is essential for applicants to check all the information listed in the admit card after downloading the admit card for CSIR NET 2023. Candidates are advised to contact the examination authorities prior to one week from the start of the examination if there is any mistake in the CSIR NET admit card 2023. Check the details in the table below that are mentioned in the CSIR NET admit card 2023:
Personal Details Examination Details
Name of the candidate Exam date
Photograph of the candidate Exam time
Signature of the candidate Exam venue
Roll number Subject code
Application number Reporting time
Father’s name Category
Gender PwD status
How to Correct Discrepancies in CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card?
To avoid any trouble on the CSIR NET 2023 exam day, candidates are advised to check each detail mentioned in the CSIR UGC NET admit card and contact the conducting authority if there is any mistake in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. The contact details of the NTA are mentioned in this article.
Difficulty in Downloading CSIR NET Admit Card 2023
If candidates face any difficulty while downloading the admit card of CSIR NET 2023, they are advised to follow the instructions given below:
- Try using the latest web browser update
- Do not use cell phones to download the admit card of CSIR NET 2023
- Carefully check login credentials
- Do not try to use several windows to download
- To avoid traffic, try to download the admit card in the early morning or at night
Documents Need to be Carried With the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card
Candidates must carry one photo ID proof along with the CSIR NET 2023 admission card for verification purposes. The ID proof must be the same as that used to fill out the CSIR NET application form 2023. The list of all valid ID proof is given below:
- Voter ID Card
- PAN Card
- Driving License
- Passport
- Adhaar Card
- Employee ID card
- Photo ID Card issued by Central/State Govt./ID Card issued by the University/College
- PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category (Mandatory, if applicable)
CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 – COVID-19 Guidelines
It is advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. The use of masks is important at the CSIR NET 2023 exam center to avoid getting infected with any infections. Candidates must carry the essential items such as water bottles, ball-point pens, and a bottle of sanitizer of their own. They must reach the test center at least 90 minutes before to maintain the social distancing guidelines at the examination center. Proper sanitization and temperature checks will be done before entering the examination premises. Candidates must ensure that the information on the CSIR NET 2023 admit card is consistent with the details in the application form.
What If the Candidate Forgot the Login Password of CSIR UGC NET 2023?
The conducting authority provides an option if any candidate forgot the login password. Check the steps below to get the password back:
- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the “CSIR UGC NET Login 2023” link
- Click on the “Forgot Password” tab
- Select any one option given on the page
- Enter the details asked in the required fields
- The password will be sent to the registered email ID
CSIR NET Exam Centres 2023
Candidates have to choose the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam center while filling the application form of CSIR UGC NET 2023. It is advised to choose the nearest exam center to avoid long journeys. The use of masks and sanitizers is compulsory at the exam center of CSIR NET.
Contact Details
Address: C-20 1A/8, Sector 62, IITK Outreach Centre, NOIDA-201309
Phone number – 0120-6895200, 0120-3946612
Conclusion
The CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 will be released soon on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must carry the admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination center. In case of any discrepancy in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card, candidates must contact the examination authority. The use of masks and sanitizers is essential at the exam center to avoid getting infected with any infections.
Source Link :CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 (Soon)- Dates, Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link/
- CSIR NET 2023 Admit Card Release Date
- Steps to Download CSIR NET Hall Ticket
- CSIR NET Admit Card Direct Link
- CSIR NET Exam Admit Card Availability
- CSIR NET Hall Ticket Download Process