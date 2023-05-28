CSIR NET Admit Card 2023: Upcoming CSIR NET Admit Card 2023- Downloading Procedure, Important Dates, and Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, and More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon to release the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for the December and June sessions in online mode. The admit card will be available for download on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application form will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. The CSIR NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 8, 2023.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination center. The NTA will also provide facilities to apply for correction in case of any discrepancy in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. This article provides more information about the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 – Important Details

Candidates can find all the important details about the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 in the table below:

Particulars Details

Issuing authority National Testing Agency (NTA)

Official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Mode of admit card Online

Credentials required to download admit card Application number and date of birth

Details mentioned on CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 Personal details, examination details

Documents need to be carried on the exam day Admit card, photo identity proof

Number of exam cities 225 centers across 8 states/UTs

CSIR NET 2023 Admit Card Dates

The CSIR NET 2023 exam dates have been released along with the official notification. Candidates can check the CSIR NET 2023 exam dates from the table below:

Events Dates

CSIR NET online application date March 10 to April 10, 2023

Release of CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip To be announced soon

CSIR NET 2023 admit card released To be announced soon

CSIR NET exam date 2023 June 6 to 8, 2023

CSIR NET Result declaration To be announced

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 – Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the CSIR NET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023’ available on the homepage

Enter the application number and date of birth in the new screen displayed on the screen as the login page

Enter the security key and submit the details

Download the CSIR NET admit card 2023 and take two-three printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned in CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023

It is essential for applicants to check all the information listed in the admit card after downloading the admit card for CSIR NET 2023. Candidates are advised to contact the examination authorities prior to one week from the start of the examination if there is any mistake in the CSIR NET admit card 2023. Check the details in the table below that are mentioned in the CSIR NET admit card 2023:

Personal Details Examination Details

Name of the candidate Exam date

Photograph of the candidate Exam time

Signature of the candidate Exam venue

Roll number Subject code

Application number Reporting time

Father’s name Category

Gender PwD status

How to Correct Discrepancies in CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card?

To avoid any trouble on the CSIR NET 2023 exam day, candidates are advised to check each detail mentioned in the CSIR UGC NET admit card and contact the conducting authority if there is any mistake in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. The contact details of the NTA are mentioned in this article.

Difficulty in Downloading CSIR NET Admit Card 2023

If candidates face any difficulty while downloading the admit card of CSIR NET 2023, they are advised to follow the instructions given below:

Try using the latest web browser update

Do not use cell phones to download the admit card of CSIR NET 2023

Carefully check login credentials

Do not try to use several windows to download

To avoid traffic, try to download the admit card in the early morning or at night

Documents Need to be Carried With the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates must carry one photo ID proof along with the CSIR NET 2023 admission card for verification purposes. The ID proof must be the same as that used to fill out the CSIR NET application form 2023. The list of all valid ID proof is given below:

Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Adhaar Card

Employee ID card

Photo ID Card issued by Central/State Govt./ID Card issued by the University/College

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category (Mandatory, if applicable)

CSIR NET Admit Card 2023 – COVID-19 Guidelines

It is advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the CSIR NET 2023 admit card. The use of masks is important at the CSIR NET 2023 exam center to avoid getting infected with any infections. Candidates must carry the essential items such as water bottles, ball-point pens, and a bottle of sanitizer of their own. They must reach the test center at least 90 minutes before to maintain the social distancing guidelines at the examination center. Proper sanitization and temperature checks will be done before entering the examination premises. Candidates must ensure that the information on the CSIR NET 2023 admit card is consistent with the details in the application form.

What If the Candidate Forgot the Login Password of CSIR UGC NET 2023?

The conducting authority provides an option if any candidate forgot the login password. Check the steps below to get the password back:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “CSIR UGC NET Login 2023” link

Click on the “Forgot Password” tab

Select any one option given on the page

Enter the details asked in the required fields

The password will be sent to the registered email ID

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2023

Candidates have to choose the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam center while filling the application form of CSIR UGC NET 2023. It is advised to choose the nearest exam center to avoid long journeys. The use of masks and sanitizers is compulsory at the exam center of CSIR NET.

Contact Details

Address: C-20 1A/8, Sector 62, IITK Outreach Centre, NOIDA-201309

Phone number – 0120-6895200, 0120-3946612

Conclusion

The CSIR UGC NET admit card 2023 will be released soon on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must carry the admit card along with a photo identity proof to the examination center. In case of any discrepancy in the CSIR NET 2023 admit card, candidates must contact the examination authority. The use of masks and sanitizers is essential at the exam center to avoid getting infected with any infections.

