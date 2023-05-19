“CSSs”: “Union Minister Visits Udhampur to Assess Development Progress and Requests Public Input on CSSs”

Union Minister Smriti Irani Reviews Development Works in Udhampur

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, recently conducted a tour of Udhampur to review the progress of various ongoing development works being executed under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes. The meeting was attended by several district heads of various departments, including the District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand, Commissioner Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, among others.

The Union Minister took a comprehensive review of the financial and physical progress achieved under the district Capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23, along with other vital development plans of the Central government. She directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for the effective implementation of all schemes and emphasized coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

While reviewing road-wise progress of RDD and PWD sectors, the Union Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of progress on these works so that the set targets are achieved as per the given timelines. She exhorted upon the DC to regularly monitor all ongoing development works and get feedback from district officers on a daily basis for effective implementation.

Smriti Irani said that the Centre government has launched various historic flagship programmes under the leadership of the Prime Minister. She called upon the officers to make dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all these schemes to the targeted sections of society. She directed the officers to develop a good rapport with the people and pay them regular visits so as to assess their development needs and aspirations. She also asked them to organize awareness camps in all remote and far-flung areas so that the people are made aware of the benefits of these schemes.

The Union Minister also directed the concerned departments to ensure that all the schemes launched by the Central government are implemented in letter and spirit. Meanwhile, the district heads of various departments apprised the Union Minister of the status of different schemes taken up by their respective departments.

Later, the Union Minister had an interactive session with the PRI members who briefed her about various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in their respective areas. She also sought feedback from them regarding the status of implementation of various CSSs on the ground.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, gave a sector-wise detailed PowerPoint presentation on various ongoing development works, flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district. He also briefed about the progress on various mega projects, including the Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road (NH-244), NH-44, Udhampur to Chenani, and Integrated Development of Tourist Facilitation Centre at Mantalai. She also took stock of other sectors like PHE, PWD, PDD, Health, PMGSY, Social Welfare, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development Department, ICDS, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGA, etc.

The PRI representatives projected several issues and demands, which included pending liabilities under MGNREGA works, implementation of JJM, establishment of a degree college at Moungri, shortage of staff in educational institutions, installation of a transformer, acute shortage of drinking water supply in Udhampur city, dilapidated condition of PMGSY road, establishment of cutting and tailoring centres, SRTC Bus service, and other matters.

The Union Minister issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for resolving the issues projected during the session in a time-bound manner.

News Source : The Kashmir Horizon

Source Link :Union Minister reviews Dev scenario at Udhampur, Seeks public feedback on CSSs – The Kashmir Horizon/