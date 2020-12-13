Cst Bancroft Wright Death -Dead – Obituary : Cst Bancroft Wright has Died .
Cst Bancroft Wright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
I am devastated to learn of the passing of Constable Bancroft Wright. He was always a pleasure to deal with. Professional and thoughtful. A gentle giant with an incredible voice and a warm way. My thoughts are with Constable Wright’s family, friends and colleagues @PeelPolice pic.twitter.com/hFUiIJf41W
— Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) December 13, 2020
Deepest condolences to the friends and family of Cst Bancroft Wright and to all my friends and counterparts at @PeelPolice https://t.co/fHahAiiFzn
— Cst. Marc Taraso (@CstTaraso9345) December 13, 2020
Jim Butticci wrote
Profoundly saddened by the loss of Bancroft Wright, whose presence and hugely warm voice will be sorely missed by all who had the chance to know him. Condolences to all of his family and serving brothers and sisters.
