CT-FFR: An Overview

What is CT-FFR?

Computed tomography fractional flow reserve (CT-FFR) is a non-invasive imaging technique that is used to evaluate the severity of blockages in the coronary arteries. The test is performed using computed tomography (CT) and is designed to measure the amount of blood flow that is able to pass through narrowed or blocked arteries.

How does CT-FFR work?

CT-FFR works by combining the results of a CT scan with advanced computer algorithms to create a 3D model of the coronary arteries. This model is then used to simulate blood flow through the arteries, allowing doctors to see how much blood is able to pass through and identify areas where blockages may be present.

The test is performed using a CT scanner, which takes multiple images of the heart from different angles. These images are then combined to create a detailed, 3D model of the heart and coronary arteries.

What are the benefits of CT-FFR?

One of the main benefits of CT-FFR is that it is a non-invasive procedure, meaning that it does not require any incisions or catheterization of the arteries. This makes it a much safer and less invasive alternative to traditional angiography, which involves inserting a catheter into the arteries and injecting contrast dye.

CT-FFR is also a much faster and more convenient alternative to traditional angiography. The test can be performed in just a few minutes, and patients are able to return home immediately afterwards.

Who can benefit from CT-FFR?

CT-FFR is primarily used to evaluate patients who are at risk of coronary artery disease, including those with a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

The test is also used to evaluate patients who are experiencing symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue.

What are the limitations of CT-FFR?

One of the main limitations of CT-FFR is that it is not always accurate in patients with severe calcification or stents in the coronary arteries. In these cases, traditional angiography may be required to obtain an accurate diagnosis.

Another limitation of CT-FFR is that it is not always covered by insurance, and may be expensive for some patients.

Conclusion

CT-FFR is a non-invasive imaging technique that is used to evaluate the severity of blockages in the coronary arteries. The test combines the results of a CT scan with advanced computer algorithms to create a detailed, 3D model of the heart and arteries. While there are some limitations to the test, it is a safe and convenient alternative to traditional angiography, and can be beneficial for patients who are at risk of or experiencing symptoms of heart disease.

