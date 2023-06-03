“Cuban Ropa Vieja Recipe”: Recipe for Cuban Ropa Vieja Made in a Slow Cooker

This Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja Recipe Will Transport You to Havana

If you are looking for a flavorful and easy-to-make meal that will take you straight to Havana, look no further than this Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja Recipe. This classic Cuban dish is made with tender shredded beef, simmered in a savory tomato-based sauce with peppers, onions, and other spices. And the best part? You can make it in your slow cooker, Ninja Foodi, or Instant Pot, without sacrificing any of the flavor!

Ingredients

2 lbs flank steak

1 onion, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Cooked rice, for serving

Instructions

Season the flank steak with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large skillet, heat some oil over medium-high heat and sear the steak until browned on both sides. Transfer the steak to your slow cooker, Ninja Foodi, or Instant Pot. Add the onion, bell peppers, garlic, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken broth, red wine vinegar, cumin, oregano, salt, pepper, and bay leaf to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours in your slow cooker, or on high for 4 hours in your Instant Pot or Ninja Foodi. The meat should be fork-tender and easy to shred. Remove the bay leaf and discard. Shred the beef with two forks and mix it with the sauce. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Serve the Ropa Vieja over a bed of cooked rice and enjoy!

Tips and Variations

Here are some tips to help you make the best Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja:

For a spicier version, add some chopped jalapeno or serrano peppers to the sauce.

If you don’t have flank steak, you can use chuck roast or brisket instead.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, mix some cornstarch with water and add it to the slow cooker during the last 30 minutes of cooking.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

In Conclusion

This Slow Cooker Cuban Ropa Vieja Recipe is a must-try for any fan of Cuban cuisine. It’s a simple and delicious dish that will transport you to Havana with every bite. And with the convenience of your slow cooker, Ninja Foodi, or Instant Pot, you can enjoy it any day of the week, without spending all day in the kitchen!

