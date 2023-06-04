“Cube Organizer Bookcase” : White 7-Cube Organizer Bookcase by Amazon Basics, Measuring 19.5 x 9.4 x 41.7 inches

Amazon Basics White 7-Cube Bookcase Organizer, Dimensions 19.5 x 9.4 x 41.7 inches



The Amazon Basics 7-Cube Organizer Bookcase in white is a versatile storage option that can be used for a variety of purposes. Whether you need to store books, collectibles, photos, artwork, or any other items, this bookcase is an excellent choice. The unit features seven cubes, which can be used to organize and display your belongings in a neat and tidy manner. The bookcase is constructed using high-quality particle board and MDF, which are then coated with a smooth and durable PVC laminate finish. This ensures that the bookcase is strong, sturdy, and long-lasting.

In addition to its sturdy construction, the Amazon Basics 7-Cube Organizer Bookcase also comes with an anti-tipping device, which provides extra stability and child safety. This device ensures that the bookcase remains upright and stable, even if it is accidentally bumped or knocked over. This feature makes the bookcase an excellent choice for families with young children or pets. Moreover, the bookcase is easy to assemble, and it comes with all the hardware and instructions that you need to put it together quickly and easily.

The Amazon Basics 7-Cube Organizer Bookcase has full dimensions that measure 19.5 x 9.4 x 41.7 inches (LxWxH). The four cube internal size is 9.1 x 9.1 x 13.2/13.4 inches (LxWxH), while the three cube internal size is 9.1 x 9.1 x 10/9.6/10 inches (LxWxH). These dimensions make the bookcase an excellent choice for people who have limited space but still need to store or display their belongings. The seven cubes provide ample storage space, and the different cube sizes allow you to store items of different sizes and shapes.

Overall, the Amazon Basics 7-Cube Organizer Bookcase in white is an excellent storage and display option that is well-suited to a variety of different purposes. Its sturdy construction, anti-tipping device, and easy assembly make it a practical and functional choice for families with young children or pets. Its compact size and ample storage space make it an excellent choice for people who have limited space but still need to store or display their belongings. If you are looking for a versatile and well-built bookcase that can help you organize your living space, this bookcase is definitely worth considering.



