“Cucumber Kimchi Recipe”: Make Cucumber Kimchi at Home with This Easy Summer Recipe – Step-by-Step VIDEO Guide

Introduction

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish that is loved by many due to its unique taste and health benefits. It is a type of banchan that is made by fermenting chopped vegetables and spices. Kimchi can be made using a variety of vegetables, and each type of kimchi has its own unique flavor and texture. One of the most popular types of kimchi is cucumber kimchi, which is easy to make and can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for cucumber kimchi that you can make at home.

Ingredients Required

To make cucumber kimchi, you will need the following ingredients:

2 large cucumbers

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of gochugaru (Korean chili flakes)

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of minced ginger

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

2 green onions, chopped

Sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the cucumbers

Wash the cucumbers and cut them into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle salt over the cucumbers and mix well. Let the cucumbers sit for about 30 minutes to release excess water.

Prepare the seasoning

In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, gochugaru, minced garlic, minced ginger, and fish sauce. Mix well to combine.

Mix the cucumbers and seasoning

After 30 minutes, rinse the cucumbers with cold water and drain well. Add the cucumbers to the seasoning mixture and mix well to coat evenly. Add chopped green onions and mix well.

Ferment the kimchi

Transfer the cucumber kimchi to a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid. Press down the kimchi to remove any air pockets and seal the container. Leave the kimchi at room temperature for about 24 hours to ferment. After 24 hours, transfer the kimchi to the refrigerator to slow down the fermentation process.

Serve and enjoy

Cucumber kimchi can be enjoyed as a side dish or added to salads, sandwiches, or tacos. Sprinkle sesame seeds over the kimchi before serving, if desired.

Health Benefits of Kimchi

Kimchi is not only delicious but also has many health benefits. It is a low-calorie and low-fat food that is rich in vitamins and minerals. Kimchi is also a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help to improve gut health and boost the immune system. The fermentation process used to make kimchi increases its antioxidant content, which helps to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Conclusion

Cucumber kimchi is a delicious and healthy dish that you can easily make at home. It is a great way to add a bit of spice and tang to your meals and can be enjoyed as a side dish or added to a variety of dishes. The recipe we shared in this article is easy to follow and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. So, go ahead and give it a try, and we are sure you will love it!

