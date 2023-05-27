“Cucumber Soup Recipe”: Recipe for Cool and Refreshing Cucumber Soup

How to Make Refreshing Chilled Cucumber Soup

As the summer heat continues to rise, a refreshing bowl of chilled cucumber soup is just what you need to cool off. Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make this delicious and easy-to-prepare soup that is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. Here’s what you need to know to make this recipe:

Ingredients:

2 English cucumbers, divided

1 shallot

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 lemon

2 cloves garlic

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, divided

1/4 cup +3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 pepperoncini peppers

2 oz feta cheese

1 (4 oz) tandoori flatbread

Instructions:

Slice each cucumber in half (reserve one-half piece). Coarsely chop the remaining three-halves cucumbers, shallot, and dill. Juice the lemon (2 tablespoons). Add the chopped cucumbers, dill, lemon juice, garlic, buttermilk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 cup oil to a blender. Blend for 1–2 minutes until smooth. Chill the cucumber mixture for 1 hour (or overnight). Finely chop the reserved one-half cucumber and pepperoncini; crumble feta. Preheat the oven to 300°F. Cut the flatbread into 1/2-inch pieces and toss with 2 tablespoons oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 18–20 minutes until crisp. Set aside. Divide the soup between 6 small serving bowls. Top evenly with croutons, pepperoncini, feta, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Serve.

This recipe is simple and quick to prepare, with a blend of fresh vegetables and herbs that create a savory and refreshing soup. The cucumber is the star of the dish, providing a light and refreshing flavor that’s perfect for a hot summer day. The addition of dill, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers add layers of flavor that complement the cucumber perfectly.

The buttermilk in the soup adds a tangy and creamy texture that balances the flavors of the other ingredients. The croutons made from tandoori flatbread add a satisfying crunch to the soup, while the feta cheese adds a salty and savory flavor that complements the sweetness of the cucumber.

In conclusion, this chilled cucumber soup is a perfect summer recipe that’s both healthy and delicious. It’s easy to prepare and can be made ahead of time, making it a great option for a quick lunch or dinner. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy a cool and refreshing bowl of chilled cucumber soup.

