CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: CUET PG 2023: Download Admit Cards with these Simple Steps

Heading: National Testing Agency (NTA) Releases Admit Cards for CUET PG 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) today. The entrance test is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 12, and registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website for CUET PG – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Heading: CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

The exam city intimation slip for CUET PG 2023 was released earlier on June 1. Candidates should check the details mentioned on the slip carefully and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately. The exam city intimation slip contains important information such as the exam center, date, and time of the exam.

Heading: Steps to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam Admit Card

To download the admit card, candidates will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 admit card download.

Step 3: Enter your details like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card.

Heading: CUET PG 2023 Exam Details

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be held by the NTA on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. According to the data released, a total of 117 universities are participating in the CUET PG 2023, and 876908 candidates will be taking the exam. The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for 157 subjects.

Heading: Importance of Admit Card for CUET PG 2023

The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry with them to the exam center. It contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam center, date, and time of the exam. Candidates should check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately.

Heading: Instructions for Candidates Appearing for CUET PG 2023

Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exam should follow these instructions:

Reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the exam center. Do not carry any electronic devices or study material to the exam center. Follow all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authorities, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Read all the instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer sheet carefully before attempting the exam.

In conclusion, candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exam should download their admit cards from the official website and check all the details mentioned on it carefully. They should also follow all the instructions mentioned above to ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.

