“CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip”: Steps to Download the PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Today: A Guide by Newstrack

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency Releases City Intimation Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG – 2023. Students can download the city intimation slip from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip has been released for the CUET PG exams scheduled for June 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Steps to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

Students can follow the steps given below to download the city intimation slip:

Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip. Enter your details like application number and date of birth. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Save and download the city intimation slip for future use.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Details

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be held by the NTA from June 5 till June 12, i.e., June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. A total of 117 universities are participating in the CUET PG 2023 exam.

UGC Chairperson’s Announcement

University Grants Commission chairperson, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, took to Twitter to announce that NTA is working on releasing the city intimation slip by May 31.

Conclusion

Students who have applied for the CUET PG 2023 exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website. It is important to carry the city intimation slip along with the admit card to the exam center. We wish all the students the very best for their exams.

