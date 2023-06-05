“Cult documentaries on Netflix”: Top 10 Cult and Cult Leader Documentaries on Netflix with High Ratings

The Bizarre World of Cults and Cult Leaders: Top 10 Documentaries to Watch on Netflix in 2023

Cults have always fascinated people with their strange beliefs, rituals, and charismatic leaders. They offer a sense of community, purpose, and spirituality that many people crave in their lives. However, some cults can turn into dangerous and destructive groups, brainwashing their followers, committing heinous crimes, and causing harm to themselves and others.

Netflix has become the go-to platform for many viewers who want to explore the world of cults and cult leaders through documentaries. With such an abundance of choice, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones to watch. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 10 highest rated documentaries about cults and cult leaders, according to Rotten Tomatoes, that you should add to your watchlist in 2023.

Wild Wild Country – 98%

Wild Wild Country is a six-part documentary series that explores the life of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who founded a controversial cult in the 1980s that built a utopian city in the Oregon desert. The series is a fascinating look at the clash between the cult and the local community, as well as the power struggles and scandals that plagued Rajneesh’s leadership. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in cults, spirituality, and human psychology.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – 96%

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator is a 2019 documentary that sheds light on the dark side of hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury. The film exposes his disturbing crimes of sexual harassment, assault, racism, and homophobia, as well as the cult-like following he had among his devotees. The documentary is a powerful indictment of the guru culture and the abuse of power that can happen within it.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – 91%

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is a gripping documentary that takes us inside the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and its leader Warren Jeffs. The film exposes the cult’s oppressive and abusive practices, including child marriage, polygamy, and brainwashing. It also shows the brave women who stood up against Jeffs and helped bring him to justice. Keep Sweet is a harrowing but important watch.

Murder Among The Mormons – 89%

Murder Among The Mormons is a three-part true crime documentary series that examines the shocking case of Mark Hofmann, a Mormon document dealer who committed a series of bombings in Salt Lake City in the 1980s. The series explores Hofmann’s twisted motives and the culture of deception and forgery in the Mormon community. It’s a fascinating look at the intersection of religion, greed, and crime.

Holy Hell – 88%

Holy Hell is a personal and intimate documentary that follows the life of a young man who joined a mysterious spiritual community in California in the 1980s. The film shows the daily life in the cult, the charismatic leader’s hold over his followers, and the eventual disillusionment and escape of the filmmaker. Holy Hell is a powerful meditation on the search for meaning and belonging, and the dangers of blind faith.

The Family – 87%

The Family is a five-part documentary series that delves into the secretive and influential Christian organization known as The Family or The Fellowship. The series exposes the group’s political power, its ties to world leaders, and its secretive and manipulative practices. The Family is a chilling reminder of the dangers of mixing religion and politics.

Children of God: Lost and Found – 86%

Children of God: Lost and Found is a documentary that explores the controversial religious group known as The Family International or Children of God. The film follows the lives of former members who were born and raised in the cult and their struggles to find their place in the world outside. The documentary is a moving and insightful look at the effects of cults on individuals and families.

The Source Family – 85%

The Source Family is a documentary that tells the story of a hippie cult in Los Angeles in the 1970s, led by the charismatic and enigmatic Father Yod. The film combines archival footage, interviews with former members, and reenactments to create a vivid portrait of the group’s ideals, rituals, and downfall. The Source Family is a fascinating time capsule of a bygone era.

Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple – 84%

Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple is a documentary that chronicles the rise and fall of the Peoples Temple, a cult led by the charismatic and paranoid Jim Jones. The film explores the cult’s social and political activism, the mass suicide/murder of over 900 members in Guyana in 1978, and the aftermath of the tragedy. Jonestown is a haunting and cautionary tale of the dangers of blind obedience and fanaticism.

The Devil Next Door – 83%

The Devil Next Door is a five-part documentary series that examines the case of John Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian immigrant who was accused of being a notorious Nazi war criminal known as Ivan the Terrible. The series follows Demjanjuk’s trial in Israel and the controversy surrounding his identity and guilt. The Devil Next Door is a riveting and thought-provoking exploration of justice, memory, and identity.

In conclusion, the world of cults and cult leaders is a fascinating and complex one, full of extreme beliefs, charismatic personalities, and tragic consequences. These top 10 documentaries on Netflix offer a diverse and compelling look at different aspects of this world, from the Rajneeshpuram commune to the Jonestown massacre, from Bikram Choudhury’s sexual abuse to The Family’s political influence. They are all worth watching for their insights, storytelling, and impact. Just be warned: they may challenge your assumptions, beliefs, and worldview.

